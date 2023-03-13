ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, has been approved to serve as a member of the Public Authorities Control Board (PACB), a five-member panel that has responsibility for ensuring that any proposed project-related financing of New York’s public authorities is fiscally sound.

Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt asked Gov. Kathy Hochul to nominate Boprrello to represent the Republican minority in the State Senate.

 

