ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, has been approved to serve as a member of the Public Authorities Control Board (PACB), a five-member panel that has responsibility for ensuring that any proposed project-related financing of New York’s public authorities is fiscally sound.
Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt asked Gov. Kathy Hochul to nominate Boprrello to represent the Republican minority in the State Senate.
“It is gratifying to be chosen and approved to serve on the board at this critical time for New York State,” Borrello said Monday. “There are many authority-led projects in the pipeline that are poised to be massive in scale and cost, most notably, the controversial redevelopment of Penn Station.”
Borrello said there has been a “troubling lack of clarity” concerning the cost and financing framework for the project that must be addressed before it moves further.
“Now more than ever, we need strong voices on the board who will serve as a check on this project and others that will impact taxpayers for years to come,” he said.
The PACB was created in 1976 in response to concerns surrounding the growing amount of public authority debt. The board was introduced to give the governor, state Senate and Assembly oversight and approval authority in these decisions. While all five members require appointment by the governor, four of the members are recommended by the majority and minority leaders of the Legislature. Only the chair and the two PACB members selected by the majority leaders may vote.
“New York State’s economy is at a critical juncture, and with so many large-scale projects before the board, it is crucial that we have someone who will be a strong voice for full transparency and accountability when it comes to utilizing and protecting taxpayer dollars,” Ortt said. “I am confident that Sen. Borrello will bring the same passion and integrity to this role that he has demonstrated in his many years of public service.”