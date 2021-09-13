ALBANY — City & State magazine named state Sen. George Borrello to its Agriculture Power 50 list for his efforts to make the Nourish NY farm-to-food bank program permanent.
Borrello, ranking member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, shared the No. 20 spot on the Ag Power 50 list with Assemblywoman Catalina Cruz, D-Queens. The pair crossed party lines and joined forces to champion Nourish NY.
“We fought for Nourish NY because it’s the right thing to do for New York’s farmers and families struggling with food insecurity,” Borrello said Monday. “Our legislation to make Nourish NY permanent unanimously passed both houses of the Legislature and is waiting for Gov. Hochul’s signature.”
Cruz called on Hochul, a fellow Democrat, to sign Nourish NY into law.
“Nourish NY has proven to be a fiscally-responsible success in addressing food insecurity, assisting our farmers and connecting the upstate and downstate economies,” Cruz said. “I urge Gov. Hochul to sign the bill as soon as possible, as districts like mine and Sen. Borrello’s continue to struggle to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.”
In January and August, Borrello visited Cruz’s Queens district and helped deliver donated food to needy families. This week, Cruz will visit Borrello’s 57th Senate District to tour farms and agriculture sites.
“This is what public service is all about, working together to help all New Yorkers,” Borrello said. “Although there are issues Assemblywoman Cruz may not agree on, we do agree that we are, first and foremost, servants of the people. I want to thank her again for her incredible advocacy.”
The Nourish NY program distributes surplus agriculture products to food banks. Nourish NY prevents food from being wasted while helping the food insecure. The program was initially launched as an emergency measure during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.