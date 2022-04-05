ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello was joined by fellow lawsuit plaintiffs Assemblyman Lawler and Assemblyman Tague,
as well as several other Republican colleagues at a press conference to announce a legal challenge
to a Department of Health emergency regulation establishing isolation and quarantine procedures.
ALBANY — Sen. George Borrello is part of a lawsuit filed in State Supreme Court Tuesday challenging the constitutionality of a New York State Department of Health regulation, on the grounds it violates the separation of powers.
The regulation at issue is 10 NYCRR 2.13, which establishes isolation and quarantine procedures for those who are suspected of having a communicable disease. The proposed regulation was adopted as an emergency regulation on Feb. 22 and is due to expire on April 22. A state health department planning council was set to renew the emergency rule.
However, the regulation was also published in the New York State Register issued Dec. 15 for adoption through the agency rulemaking process. The public comment period on the rule officially ended on Feb. 13. Permanent adoption is still pending.
Other petitioners in the lawsuit include Assembly members Michael Lawler and Chris Tague as well as the organization Uniting NYS.
“From the start of the pandemic I was deeply concerned that the expansive ‘emergency’ powers that were given to the Executive Branch would establish a permanent precedent. Unfortunately, that is precisely what we are seeing here in New York state,” Borrello said in a press release. “Regulations that were enacted and authorized on an emergency basis only are being repeatedly renewed and quietly proposed for permanent adoption through the rulemaking process, entirely bypassing the Legislature and relatively shielded from public view.”
He called the process “unconstitutional overreach” that violates the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches of government.
Borrello noted that the proposed rule at the heart of the lawsuit raises particular concerns as it would allow the health department to coordinate with a local health authority to mandate isolation and quarantine for individuals exposed to communicable diseases, even in locations that aren’t their homes.
“That is a very concerning scenario and not something that should become policy through an agency rulemaking process,” he said.
Borrello also noted that these rules closely resemble the provisions in the controversial Assembly Bill 416, which was proposed prior to the pandemic and never advanced in the Assembly, nor did it ever have companion legislation in the state senate.
“The fact that Assembly Bill 416 never received the support it needed to move forward is clear evidence that the legislature has no intent to allow such an unconstitutional edict to become law,” he added.