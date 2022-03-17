OLEAN — State Sen. George Borrello met with Olean retailers and police officials Wednesday to address a rise in retail thefts since cash bail was eliminated for 90 percent of crimes.
Bail reforms were approved by the state legislature and signed into law by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo in 2020.
The reforms largely eliminate bail, but removed a judge’s discretion to set bail for serial offenders and defendants they feel are a danger to the community or a flight risk. “The bottom line is that career criminals, people who make their living by stealing from others, are unconcerned about getting caught because they know that they cannot be held accountable unless they steal a ridiculously high amount of property,” Borrello said at the roundtable. Sen. Borrello called for the roundtable after he attended a Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce event in February and learned businesses were experiencing a dramatic rise in shoplifting by repeat offenders.
People caught shoplifting cannot be held on bail under New York law, regardless of how many offenses they commit. They are issued an appearance ticket to appear in court.
The roundtable included representatives from Walmart, Tops Markets, Ried’s Food Barn, Worth W. Smith Hardware and Allen’s Wine and Liquor.
Law enforcement representatives included Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy Whitcomb, Sheriff’s Office Chief of Detectives Jordan Haines, Olean Police Chief Ronald Richardson, and Olean Police Capt. Mike Marsfelder as well as Assemblyman Joseph Giglio and Olean Mayor William Aiello.
Businesses said the inability to hold shoplifters accountable is damaging employee morale and making it hard to retain workers. “We’ve actually lost two associates because of this,” said Tops Manager Mark Inglese. “Our associates wonder why we can’t do anything about this.”
Nate Smith, who owns Worth W. Smith Hardware stores in Olean and Cuba, and two stores in Pennsylvania, said he and the clerks in his New York stores have been threatened by shoplifters they have caught.
“Everyone who supports bail reform says these are non-violent crimes. That’s just not the case,” Borrello said. A Walmart loss-prevention specialist said that he was threatened with a knife by shoplifters four times in the last year.
Marsfelder said because judges can’t set bail, offenders are able to commit multiple crimes despite being arrested and charged. One defendant arrested by Olean Police was charged with four petit larcenies, a robbery and a burglary in December alone, he said.
A judge was finally able to set bail after the man allegedly threatened someone with a knife. The same defendant was also charged with grand larceny, six petit larcenies, criminal possession of stolen property, second-degree assault, criminal mischief, third-degree assault, second-degree harassment and endangering the welfare of a child in the last 12 months.
“By eliminating cash bail and judicial discretion the career criminals know that they can commit crimes on a daily basis and must be released,” Richardson said. “It seems under the bail reform the victims are the ones that have no rights.”
Whitcomb said local courts have also been impacted. Under the changes, judges cannot issue a bench warrant for a defendant charged with petit larceny until they have missed their third court appearance.
The sheriff said a local town justice told him that none of the 15 defendants set to appear in his court this month for petit larceny charges showed up for court.
Aiello said it’s frustrating because citizens don’t realize how the changes to the criminal justice system have tied the hands of law enforcement and the courts.
“Creative criminals know how to manipulate the criminal justice system,” said Giglio. “Law enforcement officers and security personnel are suffering from a decline in morale and need the public’s support in their efforts to combat crime and keep us safe.”