Members of the Senate Republican Conference called Friday for action to help alleviate staffing issues at healthcare facilities and for home care patients in communities throughout New York.
GOP lawmakers say staffing shortages at facilities have been exacerbated by the vaccination mandate placed on healthcare workers that went into effect on Sept. 27.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, and fellow members of the Senate Republican Conference propose to encourage and incentivize the recruitment of new healthcare workers, protect facilities and analyze potential workforce impacts from proposed mandates, and recruit staff in the mental health and direct care industry.
“The shortages in New York’s health care sector are a problem statewide, but they are especially acute in our rural areas,” Borrello said in a press statement. “The state’s vaccine mandates have escalated that problem to a crisis for many facilities.”
Included in the proposals unveiled Friday are bills and action items to expand eligibility for STEM scholarships for students pursuing nursing careers; creating the Healthcare Workforce Innovation Fund to support efforts to improve the healthcare workforce pipeline by supporting high-quality training; and allowing graduates to practice, under supervision, for 180 days until they are able to get licensed.
The Republican senators also want interstate professional licensing reciprocity to increase the supply of medical professionals; they want to ensure nursing homes are not penalized for workforce staffing shortages; and they call for an impact analysis on any new legislation or regulation on healthcare facilities.
They also call for loan forgiveness as an incentive to join the healthcare or direct care workforce, addressing the state’s Medicaid reimbursement rates; and salary increases and a statutory cost of living allowance to support the direct care workforce.
“We need practical, effective measures to address the immediate pressures as well as long-term solutions aimed at strengthening our health care workforce and infrastructure,” Borrello said.
Farm listening session
Borrello joined Senate GOP Leader Rob Ortt and members of the Senate and Assembly Republican Conferences Friday in Niagara County for a listening session with local farmers about the pressing issues facing the agriculture industry.
Discussions at an Appleton orchard revolved around the potential impacts of lowering the 60-hour overtime threshold, according to a press release from Borrello’s office. Later this year, the state Farm Labor Wage Board will revisit the threshold set in 2019 and make a determination on whether to lower the threshold to 40 hours.
Lawmakers also heard from participants about the issues they’d like to see as priorities in the upcoming legislative session.
“(New York farmers) are the foundation of our state’s $6 billion agriculture industry, which is known for producing some of the finest meat, dairy and produce in the world,” Borrello said. “However, the strength and viability of our farming community is threatened by burdensome mandates and misguided policies from Albany that are making it harder than ever to stay in business.”
The senator said, at the top of the list of challenges, are the Farm Labor Act and potential changes to the 60-hour overtime threshold.
“My conversations with farmers and farm workers in recent months have echoed the comments we heard today about how harmful this change would be for everyone,” he said. “The agricultural community is united on this issue.”
Landlord assistance program
New York’s Landlord Rental Assistance Program is accepting applications from owners of rental properties who have suffered financial losses because of the state’s eviction moratoriums.
Borrello said the program is specifically for landlords who have been unable to participate in the Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) because their tenants vacated the rental residence with past due rent or declined to complete an application.
“While the ERAP program was intended to help these property owners recover their losses, the federal requirement that the tenant be involved in the application process has been a stumbling block,” Borrello said.
Many tenants moved out to avoid repaying their debt and others simply refuse to participate in the process, he said. He urged landlords to apply for funding through the Landlord Rental Assistance Program, with priority given to property owners with small- to medium-sized properties. The funds are first come, first served.
Eligible landlords must own units leased for at or below 150% of fair market rent for their location and must have documented the rental arrears accumulated after March 1, 2020, that are owed by a tenant who either vacated the unit or is declining to participate in the Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Priority is given to those landlords owning a building with 20 or fewer units and who apply within the first 45 days of the program’s opening date on Oct. 7.
Property owners can access information and start the application process at otda.ny.gov/lrap.