Borrello, Giglio call for 'Justice for Victims' in state parole board decisions

OLEAN — Salamanca native Kaitlyn Brown, a crime victim and advocate for victim rights, joined state Sen. George Borrello, Assemblyman Joe Giglio and other local officials Tuesday at Lincoln Park to call for support of measures that they hope could bring more balance to parole board hearings and give victims a stronger role in the process.
Brown, whose mother, Penny, was brutally raped and murdered on Mother’s Day 1999 by then 15-year-old Edward Kindt, drew on her own family’s wrenching experience in calling for changes to the state’s parole system.
After 23 years behind bars, Kindt was released in late March.
“With little notice or correspondence, my mother’s rapist and murderer was shockingly released earlier this year to the county I currently reside in,” Kaitlyn Brown said. “The psychological impact this decision has had on myself and my family has been profound and utterly devastating.”
Borrello said the Brown family’s story is just one of hundreds across New York where convicted criminals are receiving more support and services from the state than the victims of their crimes. He said cases of serial killers, cop killers and sexual predators who would not have been paroled in decades past are being released back into society at a more frequent rate due to inefficiencies in the state’s parole board and its process.
“With each release, victims are revictimized and the safety of innocent New Yorkers is at risk,” Borrello said. “It is hard to believe how parole board members could justify releasing an individual who is capable of such callous depravity against an innocent woman.”
Giglio agreed with Borrello and shared in the Brown family’s frustrations over Kindt’s release. He said changes made to the state parole board several years ago have led to a dangerous “soft on crime” position by the state. Data from the parole board’s annual legislative report shows that parole approvals have risen from 23% in 2016 to 38% in 2021.
“The parole board is no longer following the proper guidelines for the release of incarcerated individuals. Community activists are now overruling the work of judges and juries,” Giglio said. “Juries and judges spend countless hours examining cases in exhaustive detail only to have their decisions overturned by brief interviews by three parole board members.”
To combat this trend, Borrello and Giglio announced proposals for three laws they believe are needed to restore balance to the parole board and its decisions in order to give crime victims a stronger voice in the process.
The three proposals include allowing a victim or victim representative to appeal a decision of the parole board; requiring the 17-member board to include at least one member with a law enforcement background and at least one crime victim or representative of a crime victim; and requiring that a parole board panel, which usually consists of three members, must be unanimous in granting parole rather than a simple 2-1 majority.
Among those voicing support for these proposals were Cattaraugus County Sheriff Tim Whitcomb and Olean Mayor Bill Aiello, a retired police officer. Both Whitcomb and Aiello shared their sympathies with Brown as they were active officers at the time and remembered the case and its impact on the greater community.
Shannon Ozzella, Allegany County Victim Services Coordinator, said she has known the Brown family for many years and understands the difficulties with the parole board process, calling it a rollercoaster of emotions for victims who have to endure the possibility of a criminal’s release every two years and sometimes annually.
Kaitlyn Brown said her family has navigated the 23-year-long nightmare with an abysmal lack of resources from the state while their priority has been the safety and well-being of Kindt. She said she had no idea he would be released in the same county she lives in, and it took six months to get even the smallest amount of support or acknowledgment from the state.
“We have completely fallen through the cracks of this system, and we are a glaring example of the way victims are dismissed, silenced and left without support,” she said. “We are the ones serving life sentences and being revictimized along the way.”
Kindt was convicted in 2000 for the rape and murder of Penny Brown, a registered nurse and midwife in Salamanca. She was on a jog with the family dogs on the Pennsy Trail not far from her home when she was attacked.
Kindt, who was 15 at the time, was sentenced to nine years to life in prison and was up for parole every two years. He was granted parole on Feb. 17, according to the Department of Correction and Community Supervision (DOCCS).
Kindt is 39 years old, the same age as Brown when she was murdered. He was incarcerated at the New York State Correctional Facility at Elmira. He was released March 30 in Dutchess County.