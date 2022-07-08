LITTLE VALLEY — State Sen. George Borrello and fellow plaintiffs have won a lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a New York State Department of Health regulation on the grounds it violates the separation of powers.
The regulation at issue is 10 NYCRR 2.13, which establishes isolation and quarantine procedures for those who are suspected of having a communicable disease. The proposed regulation was adopted as an emergency regulation on Feb. 22, 2022 and has been renewed at 90-day intervals through July 20, 2022. It has also been published in the New York State Register for permanent adoption through the rulemaking process.
The proposed rule would allow the health department to coordinate with a local health authority to mandate isolation and quarantine for individuals exposed to communicable diseases, even in locations beyond their own homes. The provisions closely resemble the provisions in the controversial Assembly Bill 416, which was proposed prior to the pandemic and never received the legislative support required to move forward.
“The expansive emergency powers that were given to the Executive Branch during the pandemic set a dangerous precedent that was ripe for abuse,” Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said in a statement Friday. “That is what occurred here.”
“Reluctant to relinquish the unrivaled authority that accompanied New York’s ‘state of emergency’, the governor sought to improperly use the agency rulemaking process as another conduit for unilateral control,” Borrello said. “If we allowed that to occur unchallenged, it would be inviting further violations of the constitutional separation of powers.”
Assemblymembers Chris Tague, R-Schoharie, and Michael Lawler, R-Pearl River, and the organization Uniting NYS were also plaintiffs.
The ruling by Judge Ronald Ploetz of the State Supreme Court of Cattaraugus County cited the fact that there is already established Public Health Law 2120 governing isolation and quarantine, which balances individual rights and the need for public safety.
The judge noted that in Rule 2.13 there is “no such due process protections. ... The Commissioner has unfettered discretion to issue a quarantine or isolation for anyone, even if there is no evidence that person is infected or a carrier of the disease.”
The ruling noted that involuntary detention “is a severe deprivation of individual liberty, far more egregious than other health safety measures. … Rule 2.13 merely gives ‘lip service’ to Constitutional due process.”
Bobbie Anne Flower Cox, the attorney representing the petitioners, called the ruling “a tremendous win for, not just New Yorkers, but for Americans across the country. Our rights and due process protections, as enshrined in our Constitution, have been properly upheld by this Court.”
Cox said the executive branch and its agencies cannot violate separation of powers by making regulations that conflict with laws and the Constitution.
“The governor and her Department of Health should honor this ruling,” she said. “They should not continue to waste valuable taxpayer dollars fighting an appeal to try to overturn this just decision.”
During a hearing before Ploetz in May, Assistant Attorney General David Sleight, representing Gov. Kathy Hochul and Health Commissioner Mary T. Bassett, said the lawsuit was a case about letting state health officials make a regulation in an emergency and that it did not conflict with other statutes.
Sleight also questioned whether Borrello, the other lawmakers and Uniting NYS had legal standing to sue. “The legislators are not harmed irrevocably,” he said at the time, adding that the legislature can enact law on such procedures.
Sleight said the regulation in question included stipulations for due process, including judicial review and representation by counsel.
Ploetz had asked during the hearing about the steps someone in isolation or quarantine outside their home would have to take for due process.
Sleight replied an Article 78 process similar to the one brought by Borrello and the two assemblymen could address the issues quickly. He said the regulation gives the health commissioner “flexibility” to address all circumstances. “This is an ongoing health emergency,” Sleight said, referring to an increase in the numbers of COVID-19 cases since the lawsuit was initiated in March.
Sleight argued rules for quarantines and isolation due to communicable disease need to be the same across the state, not a series of patchwork county by county. He emphasized that the temporary isolation or quarantine under the health department regulation “is not the same as civil confinement” when the Mental Health Law can be used to confine someone past their incarceration date.