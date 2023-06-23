FARMERSVILLE — State Sen. George Borrello rarely gets involved in town politics — particularly a Republican primary.
This year, however, Borrello, R-Sunset Bay in Chautauqua County, has weighed in with support for a slate of Farmersville candidates opposed to the proposed 340-megawatt Alle-Catt Wind Farm across parts of northern Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
In a letter to Farmersville Republicans, Borrello endorsed Supervisor Melanie Brown in her bid for re-election as well as Joshua Lord, the deputy supervisor, and Harold McCown, who are running for two town board seats.
“These candidates are lifelong Republicans and are running for four-year terms in the 2023 primary and general elections,” Borrello wrote. He said he recently met with Brown, who updated him on future plans for the town.
In the letter, Borrello cited the town board’s recent passage of a resolution opposing the state’s proposed natural gas ban in new buildings, as the Cattaraugus County Legislature has done.
The Republican state senator said he was more passionate about the GOP town slate’s opposition to the the Alle-Catt Wind Farm and said he wished he’d added that to the endorsement letter he sent to Brown, who is being challenged in the Republican primary by Council member Pam Tilton.
“I did endorse them,” Borrello said of Brown, Lord and McCown. “I normally do not endorse candidates in town races in a primary.”
Tilton, a Republican who is also running on the Democratic line, questioned whether Borrello had sent the endorsement letter. “It doesn’t look like anything he would write.”
She said she’s received calls since the letter was sent to town Republicans questioning whether the letter was authentic.
“I’m trying to stay focused on what’s best for the town,” Tilton told the Times Herald on Friday. “We’re moving forward. That’s what I’m planning when I’m supervisor. The windmills are going in. I want to make sure the town benefits.
“We got rid of the lawsuits,” she added. “We got our sales tax where it belongs. We’ve got the best host community agreement (with Alle-Catt). I am going to keep fighting for the P.I.L.O.T. (payment in lieu of taxes). Why would I stop when there is $7 million on the line for the town?”
Brown was elected in November to succeed William Kozar, who was appointed after the June 2022 death of Supervisor Francis “Pete” Lounsbury. Brown defeated Tilton in that election.
Brown acknowledged she had been “falsely accused of fabricating George Borrello’s endorsement letter.”
The supervisor said people who voted for her last November “didn’t question the source of the Borrello endorsement letter. They know I’m credible and would never do anything like that.” The endorsement, she added “has been very well received,” although not by her opposition.
“Residents are telling me they don’t know why the town entered into an agreement with Alle-Catt in 2019 when a majority of the town was against it,” Brown said. “The (town board) ignored the majority. People on the board had conflicts.”
No matter which candidate wins the Republican primary for supervisor, the two women will be back battling for the town’s top post in November.
Tilton, a lifelong Republican, is listed on the Democratic ticket and Brown’s slate of GOP candidates are also on the Conservative line. “We’ll do it all again in November.”
Polls are open for primary voting Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. For a complete list of municipalities and primary candidates see the Board of Elections website at cattco.org.