JAMESTOWN — State Sen. George Borrello is endorsed by the New York State Troopers Police Benevolent Association in his bid for re-election to the 57th State Senate District.
The organization represents more than 6,000 retired and active uniformed members of the New York State Police.
Borrello acknowledged the often dangerous and increasingly difficult work that NYSTPBA members perform on behalf of New York residents and communities.
“I am honored and humbled to receive the endorsement of the New York State Troopers PBA,” he said. “Our state is stronger and safer because of the dedication of the police officers who put their lives on the line to serve and protect our citizens and communities.”
Borrello, a small business owner and former Chautauqua County executive, is running for election this fall to his first full term as senator having been elected in a special election last fall.
In its endorsement letter, the association stated, “During these unprecedented times we have endured the passage of bail reform, protesters screaming to ‘defund the police’ and rioters and looters taking to the streets of New York. The resulting disdain and violence against police officers and our citizens are deplorable.”
Borrello was named chair of the Repeal Bail Reform Task Force in February and hosted roundtables in Buffalo and the Hudson Valley to gather input on the real world impact of the changes from members of the law enforcement community, domestic violence victims advocates and others who were excluded from discussions during the drafting of the legislation.
The hearings highlighted the dangers of the law, which eliminated bail and pretrial detention for over 90% of crimes including manslaughter, vehicular manslaughter, violent assault and burglary.
“I will continue to fight for our police at every turn, advocating for legislation and funding that will aid them in their difficult work and opposing the anti-police proposals and rhetoric that are making their jobs more hazardous than ever before,” Borrello said.
Late last weeek, Borrello received the endorsement of the National Federation of Independent Business’s (NFIB) political action committee, a small business advocacy association.