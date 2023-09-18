Complaints are already coming in on the new New York state requirement for a state police background check on ammunition, which went into effect last week.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, has joined a federal lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of New York state’s newly implemented ammunition registration law that requires purchasers to submit to and pay for a background check for ammunition transactions.
“My office has been flooded with calls from law-abiding gun owners, sporting goods dealers and gun clubs who are upset about this latest assault on our Second Amendment rights,” Borrello said in a prepared statement. “Requiring a background check and fees for each ammunition purchase is unconstitutional and has already proven to be a technological and administrative failure.”
The new state requirements for firearm and ammunition purchases:
• Shifts New York state from a jurisdiction in which the FBI conducts firearms-related National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) background checks, to one in which the New York State Police are the “point of contact” for background checks.
• Requires the NYSP to conduct background checks on all firearm and ammunition purchases in the state.
• Authorizes NYSP to charge fees for each background check on purchases and transfers. Those fees have been set at $9 for firearms and $2.50 for ammunition.
• Requires the NYSP to create and maintain a statewide firearms license and records database to be used for ammunition sales as well as for the certification and recertification of permits and assault weapon registration.
“The governor and her allies in the Legislature are pushing the false narrative that public safety will be achieved by making it harder for law-abiding gun owners to purchase firearms and ammunition,” Borrello said. “Meanwhile, they are tripping over themselves in their rush to pass laws that keep dangerous criminals — including criminals caught with illegally-possessed firearms — on the streets instead of behind bars where they belong.”
The senator said law-abiding gun owners shouldn’t be punished for New York’s crime problems by having their Second Amendment rights taken away. The latest restrictions won’t accomplish anything other than driving more residents out of the state, he said, “and diverting the hard-earned tax dollars of New Yorkers to our courts as the state is forced to try to defend its indefensible actions.”
Since the system launched on Wednesday, retailers who sell firearms and ammunition across the state have reported that attempts to use New York’s new online system either failed or took so long to complete, the potential purchasers had already left their stores, Borrello said.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, R-Gowanda, said his office has been preparing for the anticipated complaints for some time.
“Part of this goes back to the SAFE Act,” he said of the gun-control measures signed into law in January 2013 by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo. “It wasn’t implemented because it was too cumbersome and state police didn’t have the resources. It’s too unwieldy and it’s too broad. I’m assuming it’s going to be extremely costly.”
The 2023 legislation to have state police do background checks on guns and ammo was “pushed though” as part of the Democrats’ response to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning the state’s conceal carry law, Giglio said. “They left it up to the state police” on how to enforce it.
“I don’t think it is workable,” Giglio said. “We’re getting a lot of calls. It wasn’t well thought out. It doesn’t make anyone any safer. I don’t know how many more police we are going to have to hire.”
The goal is to red flag anyone who buys a large amount of ammunition, Giglio said. School trap shooting teams have run afoul of the new background check regulation, he added, as team coaches were unaware the regulation applied to them.
“It takes longer to get your ammo,” Giglio said. “It’s not making anyone safer. Forces on the left put it in there.” He added that it is “frustrating, because we’ve got a lot of more important things to do than diverting state police from other duties.”
Giglio, who has a law enforcement background, said the regulation was poorly thought out because the stakeholders were not involved — the same as with the SAFE Act and the state’s conceal carry response to the Supreme Court decision partially overturning some of New York’s restrictions.
Meanwhile, a spokesman for an area gun shop said customers are finding the new background check to buy ammunition “a pain in the butt,” but it only takes a few extra minutes for the store employee — typing in the information. “The response is right away. It’s the same as a background check.”
Stores that sell firearms and ammunition see the new regulations as part of the cost of doing business, he said. Stores have already been doing the gun checks.
Most customers don’t like it because it is time consuming. “They say bad guys are still going to get ammo,” said the man who asked not to be identified. “They see it as punishing legal gun owners.”
Those who don’t want to take the extra time for a background check to buy their ammunition will go to neighboring Pennsylvania to purchase it, he said.