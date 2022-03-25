Lawmakers and advocates commemorated this week the more than 15,000 nursing home deaths in New York amid the COVID-19 pandemic, as they pushed a measure to fully investigate a Cuomo administration directive that caused fatalities in elder-care facilities.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, joined a bipartisan group of legislators and family members at a press conference in Albany on Wednesday to remember those who were lost — and to call for justice by compelling an investigation and designate March 25 as “We Care Remembrance Day.”
Borrello and his colleagues said the Senate’s Democrat supermajority refused to advance a resolution by the same name last year.
“Two years ago this week, the fate of thousands of elderly residents was sealed when (former Gov.) Andrew Cuomo gave an order to send COVID-positive patients into New York nursing homes,” Borrello said in a statement.
The order “proved to be a misguided and deadly mistake, as the virus began rampaging through these facilities, like ‘fire through dry grass,’ to use a phrase often repeated by the former governor,” Borrello said. “As this catastrophe unfolded, Cuomo concealed the data, denied responsibility and bullied those seeking the truth.”
The senator said New York will not be able to close “this shameful chapter of our history” until a full, bipartisan investigation is conducted and what he called “fatal decisions and their consequences.”
He said that the Department of Health and Gov. Kathy Hochul, who stepped in as governor after Cuomo resigned, “are refusing to investigate the state’s role in a tragedy of this magnitude is disgraceful and reminiscent of the stonewalling that was standard procedure under the previous administration.”
Today marks exactly two years since the state Department of Health under then-commissioner Howard Zucker implemented a directive that required nursing homes to readmit residents who tested positive for the coronavirus.
“It wasn’t just an executive order — it was a declaration of eldercide in the state of New York,” said Assemblyman Ron Kim, D-Queens, a fierce Cuomo critic whose uncle died in April 2020 of COVID-19 in a Flushing nursing home.
The New York Post reported the order, rescinded under public pressure on May 10, 2020, forced sickened seniors into facilities housing those most vulnerable to COVID-19 and increased the death toll among residents of them, according to a New York State Bar Association report.
It led to a spike of “several hundred and possibly more than 1,000” fatalities in state-regulated nursing homes, according to a watchdog report released in February 2021.
In April 2020, Cuomo claimed he was unaware of the directive, which stated, “No resident shall be denied readmission or admission to the [nursing home] solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19.”
