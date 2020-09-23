ALBANY – State Sen. George Borrello is a cosponsor of a bill that would repeal a recently-enacted tax on fiber optic cable in state road rights of way.
In a press statement Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said the new fiber optic tax comes on the heels of a state report identifying areas that still lack broadband, which includes large swaths of the 57th Senate District in Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Allegany and part of Livingston counties.
Borrello’s bill, which he co-sponsored with Sen. Pamela Helming, R-Canandiagua, would augment this effort to broaden access “by repealing a recently enacted fee that has made broadband expansion projects cost-prohibitive for most carriers.”
Senate Bill 8858 would repeal the tax on fiber optic cable in state road rights of way that was enacted in the 2019-20 state budget.
“One of the inequities highlighted by the pandemic has been the continuing lack of broadband service in many rural regions of New York,” Borrello said. The COVID crisis and the shift to remote work and schooling upgraded this problem from ‘important’ to ‘urgent,’” Borrello said.
“Parents in my district have been driven to desperate measures to assure their kids can get online to do their schoolwork, including parking for hours in fast-food parking lots for the wi-fi access,” Borrello said. “This is utterly unacceptable. The digital divide has become a digital chasm and one that threatens to leave our kids and rural families with a permanent educational and economic disadvantage.”
State claims that the $500 million Broadband for All program has expanded connectivity to 98% of the population, “is widely acknowledged to be extremely inaccurate,” Borrello pointed out.
He highlighted the fact that a recent independent report found that 726,000 K-12 students in the state lacked access during the pandemic – 27 percent of all students.
“Legislation which I cosponsored, and which passed the Senate recently, represents an important step towards addressing the problem by requiring the Public Service Commission to research and identify areas in the state still lacking access,” Borrello said.
“However, the even larger obstacle to connecting our rural areas is the counterproductive fee on fiber optic internet cables that was quietly slipped into the FY20 state budget,” he said.
“It is disingenuous of the governor to tout the state’s investment in expanding broadband access even as he attempts to recapture some of those funds with a new fee. Those who stand to be hurt the most by this move are rural residents, who will see hoped-for broadband projects abandoned by companies who can’t afford to absorb this new expense,” Borrello said.