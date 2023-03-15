As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access. To activate digital access, you will need your account number. You can find your account number on any recent subscription notice or bill.
ALBANY — State Sen. George Borrello expressed disappointment Wednesday over the decision by state Attorney General Letitia James to appeal a state Supreme Court ruling in Cattaraugus County last year limiting the state Department of Health’s quarantine powers in a pandemic.
Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, joined Assemblyman Chris Tague and Rep. Michael Lawler, in bringing the lawsuit last spring.
Acting State Supreme Court Judge Ronald Ploetz heard arguments in the case in Little Valley on May 26.
Ploetz’s July 8 ruling struck down the state’s attempt to use a state Department of Health rulemaking process to establish isolation and quarantine procedures related to highly communicable diseases.
In response to the state’s decision to appeal Ploetz’s ruling, Borrello, said in a statement: “It is disappointing, but not a surprise, that state officials have chosen to pursue an appeal of Judge Ploetz’s ruling declaring Rule 2.13 unconstitutional and ‘null and void.’”
Their actions are an “egregious waste of taxpayer dollars and an attempt to defend an indefensible policy,” Borrello added.
“The constitutional separation of powers and the right of due process are principles that cannot be compromised,” the senator said.”We are committed to helping attorney Bobbie Anne Cox, who has selflessly led this fight, see this case through to its conclusion.”
Borrello and his fellow Republican lawmakers celebrated Ploetz’s ruling in July which said the state Health Department’s rule-making violated the separation of powers.
The regulation, 10 NYCRR 2.13, established isolation and quarantine procedures for those who are suspected of having a communicable disease. It was adopted as an emergency regulation on Feb. 22, 2022, and has been renewed at 90-day intervals through July 20, 2022.
“The expansive emergency powers that were given to the executive branch during the pandemic set a dangerous precedent that was ripe for abuse,” Borrello said. “That is what occurred here.”
It was the governor’s reluctance to relinquish the emergency authority that led to the state health department to use an improper rule-making process, Borrello said. “If we allowed that to occur unchallenged, it would be inviting further violations of the constitutional separation of powers.”
Ploetz’s ruling in Cattaraugus County cited the fact that there is already established Public Health Law 2120 governing isolation and quarantine, which balances individual rights and the need for public safety.
The state’s decision to appeal Ploetz’s ruling means the Appellate Court in the Fourth Department in Rochester will hear arguments in the case. No date was set to hear the appeal.
Ploetz noted in his ruling last July that in Rule 2.13 there is “no such due process protections. The Commissioner has unfettered discretion to issue a quarantine or isolation for anyone, even if there is no evidence that person is infected or a carrier of the disease.”
At the time of the ruling, Cox, the attorney representing the petitioners, called it “a tremendous win for, not just New Yorkers, but for Americans across the country. Our rights and due process protections, as enshrined in our Constitution, have been properly upheld by this Court.”
Cox added: “The governor and her Department of Health should honor this ruling,” she said. “They should not continue to waste valuable taxpayer dollars fighting an appeal to try to overturn this just decision.”
During a virtual hearing before Ploetz in May, Assistant Attorney General David Sleight said the lawsuit was a case about letting state health officials make a regulation in an emergency and that it did not conflict with other statutes.
Under Public Health Law, Cox argued, county public health directors and commissioners have the power to order quarantine or isolation, but not the state health commissioner.
