State Sen. George Borrello on Thursday sent a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul opposing possible plans to house immigrants at SUNY Fredonia and other Upstate SUNY campuses.
The governor, who sought aid for New York to house immigrants from the southern border with Mexico from President Biden in a visit to Washington, D.C., earlier this week, has asked SUNY campuses to examine the possibility of housing migrants in dormitories.
Reaction to the governor’s inquiries came swiftly.
“This is a reckless idea born out of desperation caused by a self-created crisis of the governor’s own making,” Borrello wrote in his letter to Hochul.
“Words have consequences. If you are going to tout New York as a ‘sanctuary state’ and safe-haven for undocumented, un-vetted economic migrants, don’t be surprised or confused when they show up on your doorstep,” Borrello stated in the letter.
The governor’s office did not reply to a request for comment from the Times Herald
Rep. Claudia Tenney, R-NY 24, and Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-NY 21, both issued statements blasting Hochul’s proposal.
And the Genesee County Legislature declared a state of emergency that would prohibit the transportation and housing of migrants without written permission from the legislature chairman.
Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, said, “I don’t believe her when the governor says housing migrants at SUNY campuses is a temporary solution. Migrants processed into the U.S. as asylum seekers earlier this week were given immigration court dates more than a decade away. Once these migrants are brought to SUNY campuses, neither the governor nor anyone else knows how long they will be there.”
Borrello said that Upstate communities being eyed for housing migrants that “have never declared themselves sanctuaries for undocumented immigrants should not be forced to accept these migrants.” Rural communities do not have the resources to care for the migrants.
“They had no part in creating this crisis,” Borrello said. “They shouldn’t be punished now for Albany and Washington’s lack of foresight and planning.”
Borrello said the migrants have not been vetted or investigated. “Essentially, we don’t know who they are. Because of that they pose a significant risk to public safety,” he said.
New York’s Green Light Law adopted in 2020 made it possible for immigrants to get a driver’s license and a 2017 executive order by former Gov. Andrew Cuomo limited authorities from inquiring about immigration status, Borrello said.
“State officials have made New York the perfect place for undocumented immigrants to settle and avoid deportation,” Borrello said in a statement.
Jennifer Rizzo-Choi, executive director of the International Institute of Buffalo, told Spectrum News 1 Thursday that the governor “should look to Buffalo as a model if they’re going to try to (house migrants) in other parts of Upstate New York.”
Rizzo-Choi said Western New York has experience with the scenario after roughly 600 refugees from Afghanistan came to the region in a matter of months roughly a year and a half ago.
“We’ve used this before,” she said. “We used this for the Afghans when they came in the fall of 2021 and early of 2022 and we didn’t have the temporary housing available so at that time we used Buff State and a couple of the other campuses.”
In the North Country WWNY Channel 7 reported that state Sen. Daniel Stec, R-45, whose district includes the SUNY Canton and Potsdam campuses, said the last-minute nature of the discussions are uncalled for.
“Moving these people around like pieces on a chessboard and using them for political pawns because you’re trying to make some kind of political argument, that’s not a very humane way to treat people that are fleeing the current situation for something else,” Stec said.
The senator continued that now migrants could “find themselves, you know, in another strange bed in a rural county they’ve never heard of in Northern New York because the mayor of New York City, who invited them to come, doesn’t want them.”