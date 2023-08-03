JAMESTOWN — Sate Sen. George Borrello has introduced legislation that would require New York City, the largest consumer of energy in the state and the most fossil-fuel dependent, accept wind turbine installations at a rate equal to that of Upstate.
Specifically, the legislation would prohibit the New York State Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment from granting a certificate for the construction of an industrial wind turbine unless a certificate for a wind turbine within New York City is also issued.
“New York state’s leadership has expressed a commitment to making the state the most progressive in the country in its energy policy and conversion to renewables,” Borrello said in a prepared statement. “To clear the path for their agenda, they have trampled on the state’s constitutional home rule doctrine, forcing Upstate localities to accept industrial wind turbine installations even when local officials and residents are fiercely opposed.”
The senator, who has also opposed wind turbines on the shorelines of Lake Erie and Lake Ontario, said special interests and legislators pushing the conversion to all-renewables are largely from New York City. He said as Upstate’s “beautiful landscapes and Long Island’s shoreline are destroyed” to make way for industrial turbine installations, NYC has not had to accommodate wind turbines, “despite the fact that most of the energy produced will be diverted to the five boroughs.”
He argued the loss of green space as well as the wildlife and ecosystem damage that turbines cause will be borne by Upstate and Long Island communities. He called this unfair, but also a contradiction of “the urgency of the climate crisis narrative” heard from New York leaders and advocates of renewable energy.
Borrello also noted that Upstate New York’s energy generation is already more than 90% emission-free, thanks to hydropower and nuclear resources. In contrast, New York City’s energy production is largely dependent on fossil fuels.
“New York’s transition to renewable energy is going to require great sacrifices and higher costs. Those burdens shouldn’t fall disproportionately on the shoulders of upstate and Long Island residents,” Borrello said. “This measure is aimed at ensuring all regions of the state bear their fair share of the difficulties that will accompany this transition.”