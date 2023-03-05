ALBANY — Following his advocacy to include barns and agricultural facilities in the list of buildings that will be exempt from the natural gas bans proposed in the executive budget, Sen. George Borrello said that the change has been made in the governor’s 30-day amendments.
“Farmers and those in New York’s agricultural community received some good news today upon learning that ‘agricultural buildings’ were added to the list of facilities exempt from the natural gas bans outlined in the executive budget,” Borrello said on Friday.
“Anyone who has spent time on a farm knows that barns and agricultural facilities must have access to affordable, reliable energy sources like natural gas in order to operate,” he added.
The senator said the governor’s original executive budget proposal raised concerns in the agricultural community about how they would run their operations if they were included in the natural gas bans. In most cases, he said, rural and remote areas lack the infrastructure needed to electrify farm buildings and equipment.
“With so many farmers already struggling in the face of costly new labor regulations, minimum wage increases and crippling workforce shortages, it was clear that such a mandate would be the final straw for many farmers,” Borrello said.