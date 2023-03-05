ALBANY — Following his advocacy to include barns and agricultural facilities in the list of buildings that will be exempt from the natural gas bans proposed in the executive budget, Sen. George Borrello said that the change has been made in the governor’s 30-day amendments.

“Farmers and those in New York’s agricultural community received some good news today upon learning that ‘agricultural buildings’ were added to the list of facilities exempt from the natural gas bans outlined in the executive budget,” Borrello said on Friday.

