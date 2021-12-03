DANSVILLE — State Sen. George Borrello and Assemblywoman Marjorie Byrnes hosted a roundtable on small business Wednesday to gather input on the challenges owners face as state and local economies work to recover from the financial hardships of the past two years.
Representatives from the region’s hospitality, manufacturing, health care and insurance/financial sectors participated in the forum.
"Small businesses employ more than half of New Yorkers, so it is critically important that we listen to them and work in partnership to help them succeed and thrive," Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, said. "When they do well, New York state does well.”
A focal point of the discussion were persistent staffing shortages in a number of industries, which several participants cited.
Borrello said the state has a labor shortage despite the fact that New York still has one of the worst unemployment numbers in the nation at a recession-level rate of 6.8%, while the national average is 4.6%.
"That is a clear sign that our economic recovery is being severely hindered by bad government policy out of Albany," the senator said.
Joe Bucci of American Rock Salt noted that their business has been challenged by an ongoing lack of workers that predates the pandemic. He said that schools need to devote more focus to the career opportunities in technical fields and the skilled trades.
“If you gave kids a taste of the trades, you may find that you’ve got kids with four-year college degrees who will graduate and then open their plumbing business or welding business," Bucci said. "Our system doesn’t allow us to do that.”
Borrello said workforce development and the need for more robust career and technical education options in middle and high schools is something he's advocated for years.
"There is tremendous demand for people in the skilled trades — electricians, plumbers, welders, HVAC technicians, just to name a few," he said. "Employers are desperate for workers in these fields, and the pay is excellent and, with experience, can easily reach into the six figures.”
Borrello said for decades schools worked to funnel most students into the four-year college career path, without educating them about the opportunities offered by technical and trades careers. He said the current labor shortage in the skilled trades is the consequence of that, although change has begun and there is a stronger emphasis on exposing students to the trades, as well as new STEM and technical curriculums.
Another topic of interest was rising energy costs and the bottom-line impact they are having on many businesses. Borrello noted that the aggressive climate goals and proposals like the Climate and Community Investment Act (CCIA) are poised to raise energy costs within the state even further.
Bucci said, because labor costs are fixed, “We aren’t just competing for work here in Livingston County. Our competition is in Pennsylvania, Maine, Vermont and other New England states. The only way we can be competitive, because the wages we can’t necessarily control because we are a union company — is in our energy costs, so we have a big concern about that."
Challenges around the legalization and the eventual sale of marijuana in New York were also cited as areas of concern for several of the businesses represented. Borrello and Byrnes noted the disparities in the rules pertaining to consumption of marijuana and those for alcohol, stressing that it is a major public safety issue for hospitality businesses, employers and local government.
Participants also voiced concern over steep increases in unemployment insurance rates, which are eating into their bottom line. Borrello said business owners expressed their belief that the state shouldn’t burden employers with the responsibility for replenishing the state’s depleted Unemployment Insurance Fund, as massive layoffs were the result of government-mandated shutdowns.