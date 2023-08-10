ALBANY — Local libraries will receive thousands of dollars in state aid this fiscal year.
State Sen. George Borrello, R-Sunset Bay, announced 17 libraries across the 57th Senate District were awarded $890,283 in New York State Public Library Construction Grants to assist with renovation and construction projects. Of those libraries, seven are in Cattaraugus and Allegany counties and will be receiving almost $424,000.
Local libraries receiving aid include:
- Belfast Public Library, $137,995 to demolish a children’s annex and site preparation for library expansion.
- Cuba Circulating Library, $137,993 to improve teen and children’s area, upgrade lighting, play area, water fountains, video game station and seating.
- Delevan-Yorkshire Public Library, $55,701 to replace roof shingles, install a new book drop and install cement paths.
- Olean Public Library, $36,485 to upgrade lights, exterior lighting and cameras to improve security.
- Portville Free Library, $34,725 to replace two hot water heating boilers and equipment.
- Friendship Free Library, $15,431 to install new windows and increase energy efficiency.
- Blount Library in Franklinville, $5,560 to restore the library’s entrance, replace four windows and insulate beneath the children’s room.
The awards are from $34 million in capital funds allocated by the Legislature for public library construction and renovations as part of the 2022-23 state budget. The state has budgeted $34 million a year for capital projects at libraries since 2018, jumping $10 million that year. Most local libraries receive aid through school taxes, with school district voters approving increases. The Olean Public Library operates as its own governmental agency and holds its own elections and budget referendums.
“Our libraries are critical to the growth and success of our communities. Library budgets are stretched thin. This funding will help our libraries update their facilities and cut costs for local taxpayers,” Borrello said.
Borrello’s office noted there are more than 1,000 public libraries in the state, and more than half are in buildings constructed at least 60 years ago. Many are unable to accommodate users with disabilities, are energy inefficient and cannot provide internet and computer technology to patrons because of outdated electrical wiring.