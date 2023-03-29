OLEAN — With spring finally here, Olean-area residents will soon be able to find that favorite place outside to read. And for those who ran out of books during the unusually cold winter months this year, the Olean Public Library plans on helping them replenish their reading lists.
The Friends of the Olean Public Library is holding its ongoing used book sale at the library, 134 N. Second St. The sale includes not only a reusable blue grocery bag but also fiction, nonfiction, paperback and hardcover books, as well as DVDs and CDs.
The library is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday; 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday; and closed Sunday.
A wide selection of all kinds of books is available, including but not limited to children’s, young adult, history, sports, healthy cooking and much more.
For more information, call (716) 372-0200 or visit www.oleanlibrary.org.