Author Ellen Williams explores the history of Standardbred horse racing — better known as harness racing — in Western New York and northern Pennsylvania in her new book, “Out of the Woods.”
Growing up in Cowanesque Valley, Tioga County, Pa., within sight of the barn that housed one of the most popular and successful Standardbred trotters in the East, Williams pieced together family lore and historical fact to record the history of the racer and sire known as Dan.
In her introduction to the new book, she states, “The horse became known as Wood’s Hambletonian and sired some of the most well-known harness track performers to come from Pennsylvania.”
The horse was owned by Oliver L. Wood, who moved from his home in Minisink in Orange County, N.Y., to Tioga County in 1861. He brought with him a 2-year-old colt named Dan, which had been bred from the line of William Rysdyk’s Hambletonian horse, part of the foundation stock in horse trotting.
The author is a fifth-generation descendent of Wood and grew up listening to family stories about “Old Dan,” as the horse became known, and the family’s harness racing legacy. A few years ago, Williams, who holds a bachelor’s degree in history from Clarion University and was the director of the Knoxville (Pa.) Library, decided to research the family’s legends.
“I’d heard these stories all my life and I wanted to know what was really real about them, so I decided, with urging from a family member, to do the research and write the book,” she said.
A horse lover from her start, Williams first owned a Standardbred horse and has lived most of her life in the shadow of the barn where Old Dan was stabled.
“I’ve learned that this area has a rich history of harness racing and that most every town of any size had a track where races were held,” she said.
In the early 1800s horse trotting races were one of the most popular sports in North America, according to harness racing records, and on a par with today’s NASCAR races.
Historically, trotting in the United States had its heritage in road racing, but by the early 19th century there were trotting tracks across the Northeast. By midcentury harness racing thrived at county and agricultural fairs in the States and Canada.
In 1871 the Grand Circuit was established and grew from four to 23 tracks. It included tracks in Cleveland, Ohio, Buffalo and Utica.
In 1879 the Standardbred horse was established in the U.S., based on the standard of trotting 1 mile in 2 minutes, 30 seconds.
The evolution of the Standardbred breed developed from a English Thourougbred imported to Philadelphia in 1788. Ten of its sons became leading trotting sires in the early 19th century, and his great-grandson, Hambletonian 10, sired 1,331 sons and daughters, making his bloodline the dominant strain in American trotting horses.
Woods’ horse, Dan, was from the Hambletonian line.
“Out of the Woods” doubles not only as a history of horse racing in northern Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier of New York, mentioning the existence of tracks in Cuba, Canisteo, Wellsville, Troupsburg and other areas, but also as a family history and a history of an era. It highlights not only the racing but also the forestry and oil history of the area, the development of towns and gives a glimpse into what life was like in rural areas before and after the Civil War. The book is also packed with historical photos and anectdotes.
Williams is also available for talks about the book and the area’s horseracing history.