SBU helps at SPCA

St. Bonaventure University students enjoy walking dogs with the SBUatSPCA service program

 Elizabeth Egan

ST. BONAVENTURE — For Emily Gustafson, seeing how many animals in the area need a home is the hardest part of being a coordinator for the SBU@SPCA service outreach program.

Through St. Bonaventure University’s Franciscan Center for Social Concern (FCSC), students take a weekly trip to the Cattaraugus County SPCA where they spend time walking and playing with homeless dogs and cats.

Homeless kittens

Homesless kittens at the SPCA in Cattaraugus County shelter.

