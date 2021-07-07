BOLIVAR — The Bolivar-Richburg Central School chapter of the National Honor Society inducted eight new members in a June ceremony in the High School Auditorium.
Raina Bowen, Kaitlyn Graves, Kayli Giardini, Ryan Greeson, Jessica Majot, Matthew Mitchell, Elizabeth Shingler and Ashlin Zilker were the 2021 inductees. Students were selected by the Faculty Council — a group of five high school teachers appointed annually — as students who exemplify scholarship, leadership, character and service.
To be eligible for the NHS, a student must be a junior or senior who has earned a cumulative high school average of at least 91% or higher throughout high school. Students who meet the scholastic requirement must also demonstrate leadership, character and service to the school and community.
Each year, the senior members of the National Honor Society select a member of the Bolivar-Richburg school community who also exemplifies these traits and dedicates to that individual the floral centerpiece used during the induction ceremony.
This year, the senior NHS members chose Christy Crandall-Bean, high school counselor, as the recipient of the dedication.