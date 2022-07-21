BOLIVAR — The Bolivar-Richburg Central School Board of Education appointed Jeff Margeson as the new secondary principal of the Bolivar-Richburg Jr./Sr. High School.

Margeson, a 1997 Bolivar-Richburg graduate, taught art and digital media at BRCS since 2003; he also coaches the varsity basketball team. While a student he was a member of the Student Council during the merger in 1994-95.

 

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social