BOLIVAR — The Bolivar-Richburg Central School Board of Education appointed Jeff Margeson as the new secondary principal of the Bolivar-Richburg Jr./Sr. High School.
Margeson, a 1997 Bolivar-Richburg graduate, taught art and digital media at BRCS since 2003; he also coaches the varsity basketball team. While a student he was a member of the Student Council during the merger in 1994-95.
Margeson received his Bachelor’s of Fine Arts degree from Columbus College of Art & Design. He holds a Master of Education from Capella University and most recently attended the Margaret Warner Graduate School of Education-University of Rochester for K-12 educational leadership.
“Teaching and coaching in the B-R district has been such an honor for the past twenty years,” Margeson said. “Being a Wolverine graduate myself, and now choosing to raise my own family within the district, my goal is to work with everyone here to make the lives of our children and our students the very best they can be.
"I am proud to take the next step with a top-notch faculty and staff, and I pray that the continued support from our tight-knit community will help drive us to a bigger and brighter future,” he added.
Bolivar-Richburg Superintendent Michael Retzlaff said, “I have the highest regard for Mr. Margeson’s skill as a teacher and educational leader, and I know that he will lead the Bolivar-Richburg Jr./Sr. High to new levels of student achievement.”