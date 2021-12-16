BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg Central School District is moving to virtual learning on Monday for the last three school days of the calendar year.
“After consulting with the District’s medical director and due to the high infection rate in the community and district, we will be switching to 100% virtual learning district-wide starting Monday,” Superintendent Michael Retzlaff said in a statement, adding the district will host three days of online classes before the start of the holiday break. “Because of the Holiday break, we will be returning to in-person learning on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022.”
Virtual meal pickup will be provided on Tuesday, with parents and guardians encouraged to pre-register on the district’s website. Call Tracie Middleton, Cafeteria Director at (585) 928-2902, for more information.
The district will continue to send students to the CA-BOCES Belmont CTE center next week. Interscholastic sports practices and competitions will continue with all current district precautions in place.
For more information, visit www.brcs.wnyric.org.