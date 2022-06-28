BOLIVAR — Bolivar-Richburg Central School celebrated its 26th commencement ceremony on Sunday, with 51 students receiving their diplomas during the ceremony in the auditorium at the Jr./Sr. High School.
Jessica Majot, daughter of Paul and Shari Majot, was named Class of 2022 valedictorian, with a cumulative grade point average of 98.84%. In her valedictory address, Majot exhorted her classmates to make the world a better place.
“On stage with me, I see leaders, fighters, nurturers, entertainers, innovators, explorers, and everything in between,” she said. “Play to your strengths, make a difference, and do something you love, because what is life if not a reflection of what we love?”
Ryan Greeson, son of Jonathan and Laurie Greeson, was recognized as the 2022 salutatorian with a cumulative grade point average of 96.07%. In his address, Greeson encouraged his classmates to consider looking at situations from a positive standpoint: “Choosing to look on the bright side is always a choice,” he shared, “and it can change your outlook on a situation.”
Of the graduates, 58% plan to attend college after graduation, 27% intend to join the workforce, and 12% have enlisted in the military. Members of the class were awarded a combined $1.2 million in scholarships.
Diplomas were presented to each graduate by board president Amanda McDonnell, high principal Daniel Quartley, assistant principal Mary Snyder and superintendent Michael Retzlaff.
Graduates
Braelin Bentley, Damien Billings, Karrie Bish, Raina Bowen, Samantha Bucher, Shayla Burdick, Jayson Butler, Jacopo Canepa, Destiny Cantrell, Darien Champlin, Ethan Childs, Jason Chind, Antonio Chudy, Chase Cook, Andrew Crawford, Landon Danaher, Brayden Ellis, Kayli Giardini, Kaitlyn Graves, Ryan Greeson, Charity Gross, Bradley Johnson, Lillian Johnson, Paityn Johnston, Wyatt Karnuth, Kaylee Keiser, LLoyd Kinnicutt, Leila Knight, Camdyn MacDonell, Phillip MacDonell, Jessica Majot, Breanna Militello, Matthew Mitchell, Austin Parker, Joseph Pascale, Logan Pforter, Jarrod Polk, Sebastian Pope, Jonathon Reitz, Dennis Rhodes, Gauge Robinson, Jianna Scott, Jenna Shaw, Elizabeth Shingler, Madison Sisson, Emma Stout, Hunter Stuck, Saralyn Szucs, Kadin Tompkins, Owen Vennard, Ithilien Weekley