BOLIVAR — For the fifth consecutive year, the Bolivar Free Library supported a community improvement project by placing Christmas trees on the library grounds.
The library’s board of trustees initiated the project to help beautify the village during the holiday season. The first year of the program (2016) saw 15 decorated trees adorn the library through the month of December and into January.
Various area families sponsored the $20 trees and dedicated them in memory of family or friends. Several local businesses also sponsored trees as part of the community project.
The next year there was such a demand to join the festivities that the number of trees was more than doubled to 33.
Library director Cathy Fuller and assistant director Chris Evans took the reins of the project.
“We actually ran out of room at the library that year and had to split the trees into two groups, with 15 installed at the library and another 15 installed in a corner lot in the village,” Fuller said. “The other three trees were displayed in front of a local business and in front of the Bolivar-Richburg preschool.”
Evans, who has now taken over the entire project, said, "Everyone talked about coming into town and how nice everything was decorated, so we had to find another location for many of the trees.”
By 2018, there was such a demand that 37 trees were purchased and placed in the village, while in 2019 major changes to the program occurred.
That summer and fall, the Bolivar Community Improvement Group, spearheaded by Evans and Larae Best, raised funds for the construction of a community gazebo, landscaping and holiday decorations in a new community park. The location of the new park was where some of the Christmas trees had been previously put up, so these trees were moved in front of the Bolivar Manor across the street.
For each of the past two years, 30 trees have illuminated the library and other locations in downtown Bolivar. The new community park has also been festively decorated and, this year, Pastor Dave Herne of Heritage Aflame donated funds for a nativity scene to enhance all of the other Main Street beautifications.
The original inspiration for the library’s Christmas tree project came from other communities, such as the Wellsville Lions Club lights on the grounds of the David A. Howe Library as well as lighted Christmas trees in the Belfast Community Park.
“This project has really grown over the past five years,” Evans said. “We now have holiday decorations in several spots in the village, and even more merchants have joined in. We really hope to get even bigger next year.”
Evans noted that trees are purchased "from a couple of different tree farms, and they always help us financially. The Bolivar Village DPW crew has installed and removed the trees each year, and sometimes they perform this work in extremely bad weather.
"We couldn’t run this project without everyone in our community supporting us," she said.