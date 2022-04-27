OLEAN — A water main break led to a boil water advisory on Wednesday.
City Department of Public Works officials announced an emergency water main repair at around 3 p.m. Wednesday near the corner of Buffalo Street and Edgewood Avenue. Water service was expected to be disrupted until about 6 p.m., officials reported.
Officials noted that the long outage increased the possibility of contamination to the water supply, and advised residents served by the line to boil all water that is to be consumed for the next three days. Further notifications will inform residents when the water is tested safe.
Residents with questions may contact the Water Office at 376-5657.