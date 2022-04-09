OLEAN — Three CA BOCES Audio Visual Production students were named winners of the Rural Schools Association of New York State 2021-22 Student Video Contest.
Each year, the association hosts the contest with an overall goal of promoting student work and the rural school communities in New York state. The year’s theme was: “Our School. Our Community.”
CTE Center at Olean prize recipients include:
Grand Prize K-12 and Recipient of $1,000 cash prize – Courtney Hathaway.
Grand Prize Runners Up and Recipient of $500 cash prize – Ethan Otereo and Kyrell Yowell.
Runner Up and Recipient of $100 cash prize – Chloe Hirt.
CA BOCES Audio Visual Production teacher Cory Nedell said he was impressed with the work of his students for this annual competition.
“This competition allowed my students the opportunity to put the skills that they have learned in their CTE program — and their creativity — to the test,” he said. “To be recognized on a state level was extremely rewarding for them.”
Rural Schools Association of New York State Executive Director David Little will visit CA BOCES soon to recognize students.