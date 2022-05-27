OLEAN — Students from CA BOCES’s Career and Technical Education centers had the opportunity Wednesday to learn what it’s like to be a police officer, criminal investigator, forest ranger or soldier from those who have experience in the jobs.
The CTE Center at Olean hosted the 19th annual Cop Camp at the William O. Smith Recreation Center, focusing on law enforcement career exploration for the dozens of students who attend CTE programs.
Tim Emley, criminal justice instructor at the Center at Olean and the event organizer, said he was pleased with the event and grateful for the support shown by the law enforcement and military community.
“A lot of times I’ll reach out to people three months in advance, and it takes them about a month to get back to me. They’ve got to clear it with their supervisors and things like that,” he said. “Today we have only one vacancy, but that person is on their way.”
Representatives from about two dozen agencies in law enforcement and the military provided presentations on their respective fields, highlighting the education and experience required for each. They also candidly shared their experiences in the field and met in small groups with students to answer questions.
Emley said the students were encouraged to ask the reps about their lives, their families, personal relationships and some of the stresses or sacrifices these careers can demand.
“We ask them to ask these people questions about the hours they work, the weeks they work, the overtime they put in,” he added.
The camp originally began 20 years ago as a three-day overnight camp in Allegany County, but has transformed over the years into a one-day event at the Rec Center, Emley said. He said BOCES is thankful to the city for allowing the use of the location, especially in 2021, with all the coronavirus safety protocols that had to be followed.
“Shout out to Mayor (Bill) Aiello, who showed up here today, too,” Emley added. “He was a law enforcement officer for decades and he would come to my class at Ellicottville and talk to my kids.”
While many of the agencies continue to come to the camp year after year, some representatives in attendance this time were Emley’s former students.
Joe Burke, a Franklinville graduate who attended BOCES at Ellicottville, was there representing the State University of New York Police. He said he remembers attending the Cop Camp in 2004 and 2005 and all the relationships that formed from meeting members of law enforcement.
“You get to see, hopefully, the future of law enforcement and guide them and promote them,” Burke said of Wednesday’s event. “A lot of the kids aren’t always sure of the Civil Service process to get into law enforcement, so it’s great to give them pointers and tips on how to get into this.”
Another student of Emley’s in attendance was Brittnie Phillips, a Cattaraugus-Little Valley graduate who is a corrections officer with the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. She said camp helped open her eyes to the many opportunities for law enforcement careers in the region.
“This gives us an upper hand as staff to talk to people before they make decisions in their future goals and lives,” Phillips said. “It’s good for the kids to get a better idea of what jobs are available and what line of work they’d be interested in.”
Ashlee Forrest, who attended the BOCES Center in Olean, represented the Cattaraugus County Probation Office on Wednesday. She said Cop Camp was a great opportunity that gave her a look at all the different careers in the criminal justice system beyond the police.
“We always need new generations and new people coming up and doing the jobs,” Forrest said. “I think it’s important for them to know what’s out there and for us to see the kids and give them the information.”
Between the three CTE centers in Ellicottville, Olean and Belmont, Emely said they’ve had about 120 students go on to law enforcement or military careers across the country after attending a Cop Camp.
“Talking to some of the instructors and colleges around the state, it’s probably one of the largest invitational type meet-and-greets,” he said. “It gives them a sense of what they want to do.”
Three officials — Correctional Superintendent Christopher Yehl of the Wende State Prison Correctional facility, Lt. Tim Flanagan of the NYS Forest Ranger Division and Deputy Robert “Bob” Renfrette, a long time K-9 officer — were recognized with awards of appreciation for their commitment and dedication to the program for nearly 20 years.
“They’ve been with me through thick and thin,” Emley recalled. “Snowstorms in May, rainstorms and power outages when we were at camp. I’m very grateful to them.”
Participating agencies included the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, Cattaraugus County District Attorney, NYS Forest Rangers, NYS Troopers, NYS University Police, Cattaraugus County Probation, U.S. Customs & Border Patrol, K9, NYS Corrections, Cattaraugus County Corrections, U.S. Secret Service, FBI, City of Olean Police Department, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Department, Cattaraugus County Dispatch, NYS Trooper Crime Scene Investigation, National Guard, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corp, U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force and ROTC St. Bonaventure.
Each official was given an appreciation certificate along with a 2022 Cop Camp t-shirt while scholarships and awards were distributed to local students.