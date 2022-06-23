OLEAN — The summer school session will begin on July 5 at CA BOCES locations throughout the region.
Mallory Short, BOCES director of personnel, said professional staff are gearing up to offer educational services to students in the region.
“Each summer we are able to provide continuing and specialized services to those students with differing needs and look forward to working with another great group in 2022,” she said.
Short said applications for summer positions are still being accepted.
“Several positions for the summer session are still available including school counselor, school nurse, school psychologist, speech therapist, social worker, teacher and teacher aide,” she said.
Visit caboces.org for more information.