Over the past two weeks, students from Cattaraugus-Allegany region school districts have made one step closer to a potential future in the animation industry thanks to a new course offered through CA BOCES and Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT).

The course taught by RIT animators was offered in a live, virtual format and provided an introductory look at animation including a brief history and hands-on lessons and activities. The course was a free offering open to students in all regional, component school districts.

