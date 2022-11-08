OLEAN — Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES criminal justice instructor Tim Emley had members of the U.S. military put his students through their physical fitness paces last week.
Emley is in his 23rd year of teaching criminal justice at BOCES — 20 years at the Ellicottville BOCES and the past three at the Olean Occupational Center.
His classes have been participating with members of the military from recruiters to officers in several branches of the U.S. services and National Guard and Air National Guard for 20 years.
“I’ve had about 150 of my students over the years join the military and 60-65 men and women are wearing a uniform in law enforcement or public safety,” Emley said.
A former officer in charge of the Portville Police Department for 10 years, Emley currently works part-time for the Cuba Police Department, where he’s worked for 23 years. His work includes presenting special youth programs.
The class size at Olean BOCES is 12-18 students. Emley teaches both juniors and seniors. He sets aside the first eight to 10 weeks for military guest speaker — including recruiters — on Wednesday.
His students are working as court officers, probation and parole officers, state troopers, sheriff’s deputies and local police, federal, state and local corrections officers. Many in law enforcement went into the military first, Emley explained.
“I’ve got former students all over the country, from Texas to Colorado, Missouri, Tennessee, Florida, New York and Pennsylvania,” Emley said. Many keep track of him and send photos of their families via Facebook, Emley said.
Some of his former students are pushing 40 now and he’s had students who are children of former students he had long ago.
Emley said his students go outside to do physical training on Tuesdays and Fridays. The runs are called “Two Mile Tuesdays” and “Three, Four or Five Mile Fridays,” he said.
The students push for military times for push-ups, sit-ups and the two-mile run — rain or shine. “It builds character and mental toughness,” he said. “We’re running well over 100 miles a year.”
Mondays and Thursdays the physical fitness training is inside and follows the Army Combat Fitness Workout — push-ups, sit-ups, chin-ups, box jumps, kettle ball squats and arm and shoulder exercises
The Army Combat Fitness Workout looks for how many push-ups and sit-ups participants can do in two minutes.
Emley said he insists that recruiters — military and law enforcement — be “as honest as they can be” with his students. He said of the 60-65 law enforcement officers who were in his class, about half were in the military prior to their current jobs.
Emley also presents an annual COP Camp in Olean, which is one of the biggest law enforcement job fairs in the state.