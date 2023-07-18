BELMONT — Youth exhibitors showed off their swine projects at the Allegany County Fair on Monday. Lynn Bliven, Agriculture & Natural Resources Issue Leader with the Cornell Cooperative Extension of Allegany County’s Agriculture Program, said the contest is an opportunity to be rewarded for the months of hard work caring for and training their animals.
In the Senior Showmanship division, Lindsey Reynolds of Cuba earned a first-place blue ribbon along with a duffle bag sponsored by Mark and Lorraine Stone. Morgan Holcomb of Friendship, Natalie Burrows of Cuba, Kadin Pierce of Cuba, Gianna Loiacono of Friendship and Taylor Brokow of Friendship also were awarded blue ribbons.
For the juniors, in the largest showmanship division, six participants earned blue ribbons. Brendon Wilson of Dansville topped the class followed by Anna Wilson of Dansville, Lincoln Reynolds of Cuba, Garrett Ploetz of Cuba, Grant Bell of Bolivar and Bentley Foster of Friendship. Brendon received a duffle bag sponsored by the Miller Family.
In the novice class, first blue was awarded to Caidence Armison of Farmersville Station followed by Grace Bell and Leah Wilson. Caidence received a showman harness sponsored by Elizabeth Schiralli, CPA.
The top two from each division competed for Grand Champion Showman. This year’s winner, Lindsey Reynolds, received a duffle bag sponsored by Bugman & Sons. Reserve Grand Champion Showman winner Mason Findley received duffle bag sponsored by Alfred State College.
Five future 4-H’ers participated in the Cloverbub showmanship open to youth between 5-7 years old. The judge complimented Grady Bell, Grayson Bell, Tinsley Foster, Beverly Ploetz and Faith Wilson for an excellent job controlling their animals.
There were four classes in the market swine division, starting with heavy weight. The class all receiving blues: Anna Wilson, Mason Findley, Kadin Pierce, Garrett Ploetz, Drew Wilson, Conner Armison, Shane Ploetz, Bentley Foster, Kadin Pierce with second entry and Gianna Loiacono.
Starting the intermediate weight swine, first place exhibited by Lincoln Reynolds, followed by Morgan Holcomb, Drew Wilson, Luke Wilson, Natalie Burrows, Garrett Ploetz, Taylor Brokaw, and Bentley Foster. All were blue ribbon hogs.
Morgan Holcomb placed first blue in the medium weight class followed Collin Wilson, Brendon Wilson, Jeffery Wilson, Lindsey Reynolds, Lincoln Reynolds, Mason Findley, Gianna Loiacono, and Taylor Brokaw.
Blue ribbon light weight hogs were exhibited by Shane Ploetz, Natalie Burrows, Collin Wilson, Caidence Armison, Conner Armison, Caidence Armison second entry, and Grace Bell.
Grand Champion Market Swine receiving a banner in memory of Sarah Beiler along with a wall plaque from the NYS Pork Producers Association was awarded to the top intermediate hog was exhibited by Lincoln Reynolds. The Reserve Grand Champion Market Swine banner was sponsored by Nicholson Pharmacy and awarded to Morgan Holcomb’s medium weight hog. All these animals will be sold at the Annual Youth Market Animals Sale beginning at 6 PM on Wednesday, July 19th.
In the breeding division, first place and Grand Champion Gilt was exhibited by Kadin Pierce. He received an award sponsored by Bugman & Sons. Second blue was awarded to Morgan Holcomb.
This year’s judge for the swine show was John Stierly from Addison, a second-generation farmer raising show swine, beef, and sheep. He is the Western New York sales representative for Kalmbach Feeds and Formula of Champions show feeds. He has shown livestock at all levels of competition nationwide. His goal for the showman today “to learn to be able to bring a higher level of competition to any show they exhibit at in the future.”