OLEAN — January is National Blood Donor Month, and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, blood and platelet donations have declined while demand has increased.
ConnectLife reports having less than a three-day supply, with the most critical need being O type donors. Type O+ blood is the most common blood type, and is also in very high demand. Type O- blood is the universal blood type and can be transfused into any recipient.
This is very important for trauma situations and surgeries when blood type is not known, ConnectLife officials said. There is a constant need for type O- blood.
Southern Tier Health Care System (STHCS), located at 150 N. Union St., has partnered with ConnectLife to help ensure that local patients in need at Olean General Hospital have blood available when they need it. STHCS is hosting a blood drive 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.
To make an appointment to donate, visit www.ConnectLifeGiveBlood.org or call 529-4270.