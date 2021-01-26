OLEAN — Vicki Blessing will serve as this year’s board president for the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors.
Blessing is vice president of leasing for Park Centre Development and has been a member of the board since 2017.
“It is a privilege to serve as this year’s board president," Blissing said. "In these uncertain times, we’ve all been challenged, and GOACC will continue to serve as an essential resource for our members as we navigate the steps forward together."
She said the Chamber's goal for 2021 is to "build on last year’s accomplishments and continue on our progress supporting our community and local businesses while promoting growth.”
GOACC also announced the balance of officers for the 2021 year: Jason Crisafulli of Kinley Corp., vice president; secretary, Adam Jester of Southern Tier Technical Services, LLC; and treasurer, Eric Garvin of Community Bank.
Last year's board president, Mari Howard, president and chief executive officer of Intandem, will continue to provide leadership as ex-officio.
Christie Brook, owner of Christie’s Boutique, was elected to a three-year term at the Chamber board’s annual meeting in December.
GOACC also has increased its board membership from 16 to 18 members and appointed seats from two to three.
The GOACC executive committee, along with the full board, have welcomed Anthony Evans, mayor of the village of Portville, and Gregory Pearl, Allegany's mayor. They will join Olean Mayor William Aiello as appointed to Chamber seats.
The board also thanked Andrew Caya for his years of service to the Chamber, serving his two three-year terms and finishing out 2020 as its ex-officio.