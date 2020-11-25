OLEAN — While Black Friday sales are expected to be different this year due to pandemic guidelines, a few local businesses hope the outcome will be a good one given ongoing sales in recent days.
At the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, chief operating officer Meme Yanetsko said the unusual year has created some uncertainties both with shopkeepers and shoppers.
“I don’t know if people are holding off” to go shopping, Yanetsko said. “I went out to dinner yesterday and the (restaurant owner) did not place a beer order, because he’s assuming they’re going to be shut down Monday” by the state.
Yanetsko said that she hasn’t heard of any movement in that direction, however, or if the state will enact a stronger curfew due to the uptick in COVID-19 infections in the community.
She said stores in the area are not permitted to allow full capacity for customers, but “it should be business as usual.”
“I can’t tell you if (the stores) are ramping up or doing business as usual, because you just don’t know,” she continued. “The Chamber’s plan, without the (Santa Claus Lane) parade happening that night is that we’ll still be open from noon to 4 p.m. (Friday.) We normally would be open noon to 8 on Black Friday.”
She noted the Chamber will also be open 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for Small Business Saturday activities.
“We’re still going forward with normal hours and situations in-house,” Yanetsko said. “But you don’t know because there is always that cloud of the unknown.”
Along those lines, the Chamber continues to sell gift certificates for businesses during the holiday season.
“They’re year-round sales and we’re gearing up here because we have to have inventory in stock, and we normally print up what we are protected to sell in-house,” she explained. “We’ve got envelopes in and we’re printing up the sheets” for the certificates.
Yanetsko said for those who are uncomfortable with walking into the Chamber to purchase the certificates, curbside service will be provided. Customers can call the Chamber, tell them what they want to order and how they’ll pay, and the staff can meet them at the back parking area of the building. The Chamber also has an online shop site at info@oleanny.com for out-of-town, or in-town, people who want to purchase certificates and have them mailed to them. The Chamber can also be contacted at 372-4433.
Businesses in the community are also uncertain what to expect on Black Friday, therefore have offered sales leading up to and following the event.
At JCPenney Department Store in the Olean Center Mall, store manager Karen Miller said there will be sales Black Friday, in addition to other sales that have been ongoing this month.
“As it stands right now, we’re open at 5 a.m. (and close at 9 p.m. Black Friday) and it will definitely be social distancing — we count customers in and out,” she said. “We’re following all of our (COVID-19) protocols we’ve had in place since we reopened.”
Miller admitted that it’s been a really different year for businesses, “but the store is beautiful” and customers should enjoy its festive look for the holidays.
“I am planning for big crowds, but I don’t know if they’ll be there,” Miller said of Black Friday, noting the store will be closed on Thanksgiving.
At Tractor Supply Company on Constitution Avenue, manager Tina Kamery voiced similar comments, noting the store’s Black Friday sales actually began earlier in the week and will continue through Saturday.
“I think the reason why (the sales are extended) is that they don’t want everybody gathering at once and to be overrun at one time with a zillion customers,” Kamery said. “And then we have Cyber Week, which starts on Sunday. I think a lot of stores are not doing just Friday only sales” this year.
