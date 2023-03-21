Bishop Núñez visits Olean Christ UMC

Bishop Héctor A. Burgos Núñez sings “Up From the Grave He Rose” with Ella, 7, who attends Northern KonXions UMC in Fillmore, during a gathering at Christ United Methodist Church in Olean.

 Provided

OLEAN — Bishop Héctor A. Burgos Núñez gathered with United Methodists of Upper New York on Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Olean.

Núñez was elected bishop of the United Methodist Church on Nov. 2, 2022. He was appointed Nov. 4 to serve Upper New York with his assignment beginning Jan. 1.

 

