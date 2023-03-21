Bishop Núñez visits Olean Christ UMC

OLEAN — Bishop Héctor A. Burgos Núñez gathered with United Methodists of Upper New York on Wednesday at Christ United Methodist Church in Olean.
Núñez was elected bishop of the United Methodist Church on Nov. 2, 2022. He was appointed Nov. 4 to serve Upper New York with his assignment beginning Jan. 1.
Bishop Héctor, as he likes to be called, is the first Hispanic bishop in the Northeastern Jurisdiction, which includes Upper New York. He is also the first Puerto Rican bishop in the United Methodist Church, which is considered a global church.
The Upper New York Conference has more than 134,000 members and consists of more than 800 churches spanning from the Southern Tier to the Canadian border and from Buffalo to Albany.
Bishop Héctor toured the entire Conference during February and March, meeting with both clergy and the laity.
During his visit to Olean, Bishop Héctor sang a hymn with 7-year-old Ella, who attends Northern KonXions UMC in Fillmore. She wanted to sing “Up From the Grave He Rose” at the conclusion of the gathering and the Bishop agreed, leading the congregation in song together.