BUFFALO — Bishop Michael W. Fisher has announced a commutation from eating meat on St. Patrick’s Day for members of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.
In a Monday announcement by the diocese, it was noted that the Holy Season of Lent is an important time in the church that calls for Catholics to focus on acts of prayer, fasting and almsgiving along with a renewed effort to discover the Lord more deeply in the Scriptures.
“Many Catholics also follow the instruction of abstaining from meat during Lent, but also are called to practice self-discipline and fast in other ways throughout the season,” the diocese stated. “Because St. Patrick’s Day falls on Friday, a traditional day to abstain from eating meat, Fisher grants a commutation of the discipline of abstaining from meat on March 17.”
A commutation means that those Catholics who choose to eat meat on Friday are obliged to choose another day before March 24 to abstain from eating meat.
The commutation is perhaps most important to the many members of the diocese who are of Irish descent (and anyone who feels even a wee bit Irish on the day) and looking forward to the tradition of enjoying plates of corned beef and cabbage on St. Patrick’s Day.
Corned beef as traditional Irish-American fare can be traced back to the 19th century and the Irish immigration to the United States, according to thekitchn.com.
Corned beef is made from brisket, a relatively inexpensive cut of beef. The meat goes through a curing process using large grains of rock salt, or “corns” of salt, and a brine. It’s then slowly cooked, turning a tough cut of beef into one that’s tender and more flavorful.
Ireland produced a great deal of salted beef and pork, from the Middle Ages through the 19th century, but it wasn’t always called corned beef — the English coined the term in the 17th century, according to thekitchn.com.
While Ireland produced large amounts of corned beef, it was nearly all for trade. Corned beef was considered a luxury, and largely much too expensive for most Irish to put on their tables. Instead, they relied on dairy and pork, especially salt pork.
While the newly immigrated Irish in the U.S. were used to eating salt pork in the home country, its nearest counterpart, bacon, was likewise too expensive in the U.S.
The best alternative was ... corned beef. What was once a luxury item became a food that was now inexpensive and readily available.
“So it was the Irish-American consumption of corned beef that initiated its association with Ireland and the holiday of St. Patrick’s Day,” thekitchn.com explains.
And as for pairing cabbage with corned beef, cabbage was one of the least expensive vegetables available to Irish immigrants, so it was a side dish that stuck.
“I hope this allows for a joyful celebration of St. Patrick and Irish heritage, by blood or association, for all who find this day meaningful,” Bishop Fisher said. “May the love and protection St. Patrick can give, be yours in abundance, as long as you live. St. Patrick, pray for us.”