Corned beef

A traditional St. Patrick’s Day dinner featuring corned beef and cabbage, as well as potatoes and carrots.

 Metro

BUFFALO — Bishop Michael W. Fisher has announced a commutation from eating meat on St. Patrick’s Day for members of the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

In a Monday announcement by the diocese, it was noted that the Holy Season of Lent is an important time in the church that calls for Catholics to focus on acts of prayer, fasting and almsgiving along with a renewed effort to discover the Lord more deeply in the Scriptures.

