OLEAN — As George Schreiber Jr. sat at his nursing home window Friday, he became emotional as his children and their spouses sang “Happy Birthday” and “You Are My Sunshine” in a show of love for him.
Schreiber, who turned 100 Friday, celebrated his birthday with relatives and friends from behind a window to guard against COVID-19.
A resident of The Pines Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Olean, Schreiber, a World War II veteran, was provided a brief outside visit at a distance to observe a military ceremony in his honor.
As he watched at a distance, the Allegany American Legion provided an Order of Arms and formal salute led by Legionnaire Ray McKinney. In addition to family and legion members, also attending the outside ceremony were Allegany Town Supervisor Jim Hitchcock and Olean Mayor Jim Aiello, who provided a proclamation to Schreiber.
Later, as Schreiber visited through the window with his son, George “Jake” Schreiber III, his wife, Caroline, and his daughter, Susan Kalman, and her husband, Bob, he asked his children when they could come inside to see him.
“Hopefully soon, Dad, hopefully soon,” his daughter replied.
A former resident of Allegany, Schreiber had described his experience in World War II several months ago for an article that appeared in the September issue of the Allegany Area Historical Association’s newsletter.
Having served in the U.S. Army, Schreiber said he entered France on D-Day — he was one of thousands who stormed Utah Beach. He also helped clean out ammunition and gasoline dumps before the Battle of the Bulge during a period of time when he described himself as “an American soldier fighting a war.”
After he was honorably discharged on Dec. 31, 1945, he married the late Jeanne Freiberg, and they lived on a farm, where he ran an egg and chicken business. They also sold strawberries, corn and other garden produce.
Schreiber went to work as a technician for Eastern Microwave in the 1960s, setting up relays in the area, using his pre-war education. After he retired in 1987 at the age of 67, he became very active in the Allegany American Legion and had served as commander. In addition to his two children, he also has nine grandchildren.
Jo Lippert, a member of the Allegany Legion Auxiliary and veterans affairs and rehabilitation chairman, said she set up a sign and box at the club that asked members and their families to provide 100 birthday cards for Schreiber so he would have them to represent his years of life.
“It worked great; I gave them to his staff (at the nursing home) and he loved them,” she said. “We’re happy how this turned out.”
George Schreiber said he and his sister were also pleased with the ceremony.
When asked how long the ceremony had been planned, he quipped, “Oh, 100 years.”
Of his father, he added, “He’s been talking for the last 20 years that he was shooting for 100.”
The younger Schreiber said he and his wife had visited his dad every day at the nursing home before the pandemic.
“But, since the pandemic, we didn’t (see him) for six months at all,” he lamented.
His sister added, “He didn’t recognize us (at first), it took a while for him to get used to the whole idea of what’s going on.”
For his part, Aiello said attending an outside ceremony for the centennial birthday was something new with the pandemic.
“It’s different, but it’s a change in times,” Aiello added in regard to the event. “It’s nice that the weather cooperates so you can do” outdoor events.
Hitchcock said he, too, was happy to attend the event.
“Actually, I’ve known George and his family my whole life,” he said.
