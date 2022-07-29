BRADFORD, Pa. — Several regional ATV and snowmobile trail groups received about $1 million in funding from the state of Pennsylvania.
The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced this week that Elk County Riders Inc. received $444,100 for development of the Byrnedale ATV Connector Trail in Jay Township.
The grant will be used for a bridge project the group has been waiting to do for quite some time, explained Cheryl Ruffner, director.
“This bridge is the connection; it is a critical piece that makes what we have a real trail system," Ruffner said. "After the bridge, there is just one more small bit of road to open near Benezette — and we are already working with PennDOT on that.
“It’s like Christmas in July, but much better," Ruffner added. "This money will help connect the 115 miles of trail — it’s more than we ever could have hoped to receive."
The Elk County Riders is in year four of a 10-year plan, Trail of Dreams. Ruffner explained that they have a grand goal of connecting several hundred miles of trail through Treasure Lake, Cayman Landing, Ridgway and eventually all the way to Marienville. She said she hopes to see an economic boost from this current project — as well as the ones coming up.
“I think it will be a really marketable tourist attraction that keeps getting better," she said.
One day, she thinks it could be as big as the Hatfield and McCoy attraction in West Virginia that draws riders from across the country.
“We have so much momentum with this grant," she said. "I know we can take the Trail of Dreams and make something great for the community.”
On Aug. 6, the Elk County Riders will hold a one-day event, Fun in Spring Run, with a theme of Backyard Fun, to celebrate the receipt of this funding.
Another organization to receive funding was Majestic Kamp & Lost Trails, Inc.
They plan to use their $203,300 grant to purchase a new bulldozer, add additional trails (walking and ADA accessible), and to maintain approximately 67 miles of ATV trails in Otto, Keating and Foster townships in McKean County.
was overjoyed when she received the news about the funding,
“I am really pleased with the amount, we really needed it," said owner Brenda Fitch. "The bulldozer we have been using is getting old and it is time for a new one. This new one has everything we need to do the work needed to groom the trails and add ADA trails as well.”
Fitch said there will be walking trails that can accommodate motorized wheelchairs as well as some of the ATV trails getting reconstructed to be ADA accessible.
Majestic Kamp & Lost Trails worked nearly two years to receive the grant. Several longtime users of the trail, veterans and even U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, R-Centre County, wrote letters of support.
They are hoping to hold a ribbon cutting ceremony in September.
Others who received funding include:
• Central Mountains ATV Association Inc., $89,200, for purchase of equipment to maintain and construct approximately 300 miles of the Central Mountains ATV Association trail system in Cameron, Centre, Clearfield, Clinton, Elk, Forest, Jefferson, Lycoming, McKean, Potter, Tioga, Union and Warren counties.
• Potter County ATV UTV Club, $9,500, for purchase of mobile youth ATV safety training equipment.
• Rock Run Recreation, Inc., $132,900 to purchase equipment to maintain approximately 140 miles of ATV trails at Rock Run Recreation Area in Chest Township, Cambria County and Chest Township, Clearfield County.
• Wales Sno-Drifters, Inc., $23,100, for purchase of equipment to maintain and construct approximately 50 miles of snowmobile trails in Greene Township and Wattsburg Borough, Erie County.
• Marienville Trail Riders Snowmobile Club, $53,400, for purchase of equipment to maintain and construct approximately 150 miles of snowmobile trails in the Allegheny National Forest and Jenks Township, Forest County.