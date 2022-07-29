ATV rider

Several regional trails received DCNR’s recently announced nearly $1 million new grant funding for ATV trails and snowmobile facilities and trails in Pennsylvania. Elk County Riders Inc. and Majestic Kamp & Trails, combined, received over half the total grants. Pennsylvania has nearly 38,000 active snowmobiles registered, and nearly 275,000 ATVs.

 Photo by Elk County Riders Inc.

BRADFORD, Pa. — Several regional ATV and snowmobile trail groups received about $1 million in funding from the state of Pennsylvania.

The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced this week that Elk County Riders Inc. received $444,100 for development of the Byrnedale ATV Connector Trail in Jay Township.

