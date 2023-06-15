Big Brothers Big Sisters officially opens new Olean office

OLEAN — Covering the five counties of Western New York got a little easier with the opening of a Southern Tier office of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara & The Southern Tier (BBBS) in the city.
Officials from BBBS gathered Thursday outside their new office on Front Street with local partners and community stakeholders to celebrate the organization’s new era in Cattaraugus County with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.
“We’ve been serving Cattaraugus County for the past five years,” said Emily Mahoney, BBBS CEO. “Although I’m not from the Olean community, we do have some great staff members who are who work out of this office.”
Big Brothers Big Sisters offers local children evidenced-based, best practices mentoring through three different program models each designed to best meet the needs of the child. Each program model provides the child with a mentor who focuses individualized attention on the child’s needs and an opportunity for the child to build social, emotional and educational skills.
Ashley Hall, Program Coordinator in the Olean office, said the community had been extremely welcoming and helpful in getting BBBS up and running in the county.
“Our community is one that sticks together, is one that cares for one another and we’re going to get it done,” she said. “We have resources thanks to all of you to make some matches for some kids. Ultimately we want to do what’s best for the community, and that starts with the kids.”
“We’re very committed to serving your community and very excited to have a home here,” Mahoney added. “Mentoring is needed now more than ever for the youth of our community.”
Mahoney thanked the city government, state Sen. George Borrello’s office, the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce, the United Way of Cattaraugus County and the county’s Department of Social Services among others for their support of the program.
The Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara & The Southern Tier’s Olean office location is located at 732 Front St. For more information, email Hall at ashley.hall@bbbsenst.org or call (716) 480-9614.