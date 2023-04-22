OLEAN — In the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic, children across the country are in need of adults to offer social, emotional and educational support for two or four hours a month.
This is the mission of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Erie, Niagara and the Southern Tier, which is ramping up its outreach to the Olean area with a soft reopening and reintroduction of the program in the community this year.
Ashley Hall, BBBS coordinator for the Olean office, said the program has been going well in recent months with new inquiries from both kids and volunteers all the time — though still not as many as they hope to see.
“We’re here in Cattaraugus County, we’re available and we’re ready for anyone who wants our help,” Hall said. “Once people do reach out and learn more about us, they see it’s a really positive thing and a really easy thing.”
As a lifelong resident of the area, Hall said she has a good insight into the community’s needs, which helped found the basis of her approach to bringing children and adults into BBBS’s programs.
“I met with a lot of the kids and learned about what they’re into and what kind of people they’re interested in, and then I hit up certain areas that has folks who meet that criteria,” she explained.
Hall said it’s been best with local people in person and discuss what BBBS is and has to offer rather than sending out a flier or email. The Tri-County Arts Council, the Olean Public Library and the YMCA of the Twin Tiers are only a few of the places Hall said she’s reached out to along with a number of local businesses.
“It’s the face-to-face interactions and getting people comfortable with us in the community because we plan on being here for the foreseeable future,” she added.
RECENT GROWTH
Big Brothers Big Sisters expanded its service into the Southern Tier in 2018, said Emily Mahoney, CEO of BBBS. Previously set up in the building owned by United Way of Cattaraugus County, which helps fund the organization, BBBS moved to its new office on Front Street in early 2022.
“Over those years, we’ve been working to build up the children that we serve down here and letting people know we’re in the community,” she said. “It has picked up quite a bit since (Hall) started. I think people are really seeing us as a stakeholder in serving the community.”
Mahoney said BBBS has been doing outreach events in the community and will continue to do so as the public grows to know who they are and what being a mentor entails.
There are about 20 children currently participating in the program, Hall said, but there are also about 20 on a waiting list looking for a Big Brother or Big Sister to volunteer. The organization has a community-based program, a group-mentoring program with the county and a site-based program at the library.
The organization is hoping to double the number of kids with mentors this year and continue to grow those numbers, especially after the pandemic. Hall said children need that in-person connection for social and emotional growth, and even some adults could use it too.
Although the organization’s name includes the Southern Tier, Mahoney said the program is primarily based in Cattaraugus County while anticipating expansion into Chautauqua County, but they’re open to conversations with anyone looking to get involved.
“We’re a great partner to other service organizations that maybe run after-school programs or school districts because we bring in the mentoring model and it enriches and reinforces what they’re doing in their other programs,” she said.
VOLUNTEERS WANTED
People may think they’re not cut out to be volunteers, but Hall said anyone can do it because it’s all about forming healthy, safe relationships with children, and representatives from BBBS will be a part of that process.
When a child has healthy relationships with adults, they’re more likely to graduate high school, have better friendships, have better self-confidence, future goals and express themselves. Mahoney said it can also decrease risk factors with drugs and alcohol, physical harm and bullying.
“We want people to utilize the resources already in the community,” Hall added. “They’re going to the library, visiting one of the parks, walking around the mall, but it’s about the time they spend together, not necessarily about the activity they’re doing.”
Hall said mentors tend to use their time with the kids — which is two hours once or twice a month — as both a way to build a relationship and as a learning opportunity. She said one Big Sister likes to go grocery shopping with the Little Sister and teaches her about making a list and using a budget, which some kids might not learn at home.
“That parent and volunteer, they work together,” she said. “Their main goal is to help the child succeed, which ultimately makes it more successful.”
Mahoney said anyone can be a mentor, even if they don’t have any experience with children, whether formally or informally. She said there is an agency staff member who provides ongoing support and training and can offer additional information or resources to parents or volunteers.
“Whenever I talk to the parent, the volunteer or the child, they all rave about one another,” Hall said. “It’s a positive experience all around… It makes me feel like we are really needed here, that we’re doing the best job we can and we’re really successful in this model we’ve created.”
Mahoney agreed, adding that she’s not from the area but every time she’s here for a visit, she sees the close-knit community that is inviting and willing to volunteer.
“Reach out and have the conversation,” she said. “We do our best to find a child to suit your life experiences and what you like to do so you can be successful as a friend and mentor to the child.”
Hall said she plans to be out in the community at various events sponsored by Big Brothers Big Sisters that kids can come to as well as recruitment events for the public to attend and learn more about the organization.
For more information on becoming a volunteer mentor, call (716) 873-5833 or visit biggertogether.org.