OLEAN — Anthony Person, owner of Big Bossmans BBQ Catering, has a secret — 21 of them, actually.
His barbecue sauce is made from a secret recipe of 21 ingredients that's been passed down through generations of his family — originating with his great-great-great-grandmother, a slave on the Person plantation in Fort Valley, Georgia.
You can try that secret sauce today, where it will be featured on a half-chicken barbecue at Eden Heights from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The public is invited on the grounds to purchase lunch while the residents are treated to a catered feast.
Person learned how to make that secret sauce from his mother, who was known as “Mrs. Ribs,” and was famous in the Erie, Niagara and Orleans counties in the 1970s. She operated Big Bossmans, a barbecue joint out of their home, and later an old Mac Tools truck she converted — long before food trucks were the thing they are today.
Person had Big Bossmans BBQ, Catering at a pop-up at War Veteran’s Park on April 23, where Gina Colletti of Olean had stopped for just a bottle of water. She left with a side of brisket and some of that secret sauce.
Sharon Becker and her son, Kyle, both of Olean, were there, too.
“We’ve been waiting for him to come back because we love their sauce,” she said. “We’ve had their food before.”
All the recipes he features, and they’ll be constantly changing, were handed down through the generations. But that’s not to say he doesn’t come up with his own creations.
“I have so many ideas and creations," he said, so everything won’t be available at once. Through the years, he’s become what he refers to as a “mad BBQ scientist,” working with meat textures and temperatures and their flavor profile, from Afro-centric to Cuban to Greek.
“I love to taste and try other cuisines,” he continued. “I feel we can all learn a little bit from each other.”
He's kept that philosophy of learning from each other when inspired to start his business.
He watched the Hungry Burro, a similar operation, and he was intrigued at how the owner was making it work.
“It’s inspiration, not competition,” Person said.
For more information about the Big Bossmans BBQ, Catering menu and schedule, look for it on Facebook.