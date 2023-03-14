Biden on guns

President Joe Biden speaks on efforts to reduce gun violence at The Boys & Girls Club of West San Gabriel Valley, Tuesday, in Monterey Park, Calif.

 Associated Press

MONTEREY PARK, Calif. — The grief is still suffocating, the anger still visceral, President Joe Biden said Tuesday, in this suburban Los Angeles community where a gunman stormed a dance hall and killed 11 in January. He announced fresh federal measures to curb gun violence but emotionally declared there must be more.

"Do something. Do something big," he implored.

