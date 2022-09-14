Betty White

Betty White with her beloved golden retriever, Pontiac.

 National Comedy Center

JAMESTOWN — As the 37th anniversary of “The Golden Girls” television debut was marked Wednesday, the National Comedy Center announced that it has received artifacts, wardrobe and awards from the estate of comedy legend and actress Betty White.

The pieces, which will become part of the center’s permanent archives, include items from White’s award-winning work in acclaimed TV comedies “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” “The Golden Girls” and “Hot in Cleveland.” They are now on display in the National Comedy Center’s museum.

On display

An “Elka Ostrovsky” tracksuit from “Hot in Cleveland,” a gown worn by Betty White at the 1986 Emmy Awards ceremony, a “Rose Nylund” sweater from “The Golden Girls,” plus five Emmy statuettes for wins spanning nearly 60 years are on display at the National Comedy Center in Jamestown.

