LITTLE VALLEY — After 30 years in the Cattaraugus County Clerk’s Office, County Clerk Alan Bernstein plans to step down soon.
Bernstein, who was elected clerk in 2015 and re-elected in 2019, has a year and eight months remaining in his current four-year term.
He told members of the Cattaraugus County Legislature’s County Operations/Public Safety Committee Wednesday night that he planned to resign from his post in the next few months.
“I’ve been here for 30 years,” said Bernstein, a Democrat. “I’m proud of everything I’ve accomplished. We’ve got a great staff. My deputy Darrell Klute is ready to take over.
Bernstein, 56, was deputy to former County Clerk James Griffith for his 24-year tenure before being elected to the clerk’s office in 2015.
“It’s time,” Bernstein told the Olean Times Herald afterward. “I’m not sure what I’m going to do. I’d like to golf a lot and fish.”
He enjoys volunteering and plans to expand those activities after he resigns by joining volunteers with the Remote Area Medical (RAM) team. He helped at both RAM clinics conducted locally at St. Bonaventure University and Jamestown Community College in recent years and decided he’d like to do more of that work and travel with the group.
“It’s an amazing program,” Bernstein said. “They do a lot of work in the South.”
Bernstein said the clerk’s office has come a long way in terms of technology since he first started 30 years ago. “Jim knew I had a computer science degree. Everything was done on paper. Today we have one computer system where you can search everything.”
Bernstein thanked members of the committee who “helped me build a good staff.” He said Klute, who has served as deputy for seven years, plans to seek election to a full term.
“That was a surprise,” one legislator said after Bernstein’s brief announcement. “I didn’t expect that.”