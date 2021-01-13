SMETHPORT, Pa. — Brice Benson, principal of the Smethport Area Junior-Senior High School, will become superintendent of the school district this summer when David London retires.
At Monday’s school board meeting, directors approved a five-year contract for Benson from July 10, 2021, through June 30, 2026.
Benson will serve as assistant to the superintendent under contract salary and terms from July 1, 2021, to July 9, 2021.
Benson was appointed principal at the high school in December 2018. Prior to that, he served three years as principal of the Ridgway Area High School, which was recognized in 2018 as one of eight Pennsylvania Blue Ribbon Schools.
Benson is a former social studies teacher in the St. Marys Area School District, where he also coached boys’ basketball.
As an administrator, he is a former secondary principal in the Oswayo Valley School District in Potter County.
A native of the area, Benson holds a bachelor’s degree from Houghton College and a Master of Science in educational leadership from Duquesne University.
London informed the school board in December of his intentions to retire at the conclusion of this school year.
Prior to accepting the chief school administrator’s position in Smethport in 2018, London, a former mathematics teacher, was principal of Punxsutawney Area High School for 17 years and assistant principal for two years.
In another personnel matter, the board created the position of assistant technology coordinator that carries a $61,000 salary and approved the appointment of Douglas Rose to this job, effective upon release from his current employer.