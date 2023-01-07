BRADFORD, Pa. — The McKean County woman charged in the 2021 Capitol riot will stand trial later this month before Judge Trevor McFadden.
Pauline Bauer, 54, has asked for a bench trial — a trial held before a judge, without the presence of a jury. The trial is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Jan. 19 in Washington, D.C. Bauer is represented by Pittsburgh attorney Komron J. Maknoon, while the U.S. Attorneys are James D. Peterson and Joseph S. McFarlane.
Both parties must submit trial briefs, if any, no later than Jan. 12.
Several outstanding motions by Maknoon related to evidence the prosecution may use have been withdrawn or rendered moot. Bauer remains free on her own recognizance.
A joint status update filed in the case indicated that Bauer does not intend to raise an alibi defense or a defense of insanity.
Bauer was released after more than a year of incarceration in the case for alleged failure to comply with pretrial conditions set by the judge. She had used “sovereign citizen” arguments, as well as biblical arguments, to say the court had no jurisdiction over her. At times, she declined to admit she was a person, instead referring to herself as a “vessel of God.”
Video footage from Jan. 6, 2021, shows Bauer inside the Capitol Rotunda, calling for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., to be hanged.
Bauer is charged with entering any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in restricted building or grounds, disorderly conduct in a Capitol building and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building, obstruction of an official proceeding and aiding and abetting.