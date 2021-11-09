Ben Weitsman of Allegany plans $1 million upgrade at site

ALLEGANY — Ben Weitsman of Allegany announced plans for a $1 million investment in the company’s scrap yard at 34 W. Union St.
The location, part of Upstate Shredding-Weitsman Recycling, is the smallest of the company’s 16 locations. The company is the East Coast’s largest privately-owned scrap metal processor and recycler.
Eight years ago, Ben Weitzman purchased the former Valley Recycling on West Union and added it to scrap yard sites across the Southern Tier, in Syracuse and Albany and two locations in Pennsylvania. It is a company with $1 billion in annual sales.
Adam Weitsman, CEO of Upstate Shredding-Ben Weitsman, said Monday the company plans to completely renovate the Allegany facility, which he described as unacceptable.
“I want it to have a positive impact on the community,” Weitsman said. “The corner is ugly” and not reflective of the company’s brand.
“I apologize to the people,” he said, noting he hasn’t been to the Allegany site in several years. “It’s my fault.”
The $1 million investment will include removing the old building and replacing it with a more attractive and efficient structure; buying new, state-of-the-art equipment and quieter cranes; and installing new signs and higher fencing and blacktopping the area, Weitsman said.
Besides increasing efficiency, the makeover is designed to improve the customer’s experience, he said. “I’m committed to the area. We need to step up our game.”
Weitsman added, “That corner will look nice when we’re done.” The company will keep less metal on the site by removing it more frequently. With the higher fence planned for the Allegany site, passersby shouldn’t see the metal scrap piles.
The increased efficiency from the renovations and new purchases is expected to translate into an expansion of the existing 15-20 jobs at the Allegany site.
Weitsman said the $1 million project is on the drawing boards and will be submitted to the Allegany Planning Board as soon as it is complete.
“Each location is an integral part of our ability to provide the best possible retail and commercial scrapping experience for our customers and the communities we serve, which is why I prioritize keeping each and every yard in top condition,” Weitsman said.
“Efficient and up-to-date scrap yards are a key component of our business, and are how we handle the significant tonnage of scrap metal that is processed by our locations each year,” said Weitsman.
He said he plans to update the public on the project at the Allegany site through his Instagram @Adam Weitsman
Upstate Shredding-Ben Weitsman has headquartered in Owego. Other New York locations include Jamestown, Hornell, Rochester, Syracuse, Binghamton and Albany, in addition to two Pennsylvania locations in Scranton and New Castle.