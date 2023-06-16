BELFAST — Emalee Carman, a freshman at Belfast Central School, will join outstanding high school students from across the nation to take part in the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Law & CSI Program in Washington, D.C.
This unique academic and career-oriented development experience will take place this summer on the campus of George Mason University. NYLF Law & CSI Program is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.
Carman was nominated to attend the forum by Catherine Creary, a teacher at Belfast Central. She is an active member of the National Honor Society, an ongoing member of the student council and her class’s secretary.
For several years, Carman has been actively involved in the school athletic program, participating in volleyball, swimming and track and field. For the past five years, Emalee has played clarinet in high school band, regional solo fest and all county, in which she excelled.
In her free time, Carman enjoys reading, writing, going on walks and binge-watching TV shows. She is looking forward to attending college and is laying the groundwork for a dual diploma with advanced regents standing.